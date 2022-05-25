“POTUS, frail, bitterly partisan, desecrating the memory of murdered children”

With his usual heartlessness, Biden rushed to politicize the horrific tragedy in Robb Elementary School during his speech tonight. Parents lost their young children and instead of uniting us and drawing on his better virtues, he used his speech to attack innocent people.

Despicable man.

He went back to his talking points we have all heard before, especially the one about Kevlar vests. He’s so trite and dishonest.

Pres. Biden says on the Texas elementary school shooting: “As a nation, we have to ask, when in god’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in god’s name are we going to do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?” pic.twitter.com/vSwsXYmxZM — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2022

Tucker is absolutely correct here. Joe Biden is wholly unfit for leadership of this country. He’s a nasty, divisive individual trading on the deaths of children. He tried yelling at times to call for taking our guns.

Tucker Carlson Reacting To Biden’s Speech Tonight “The POTUS, frail, confused, bitterly partisan, desecrating the memory of recently murdered children with tired talking points of the Democratic Party, dividing the country in a moment of deep pain rather than uniting.” pic.twitter.com/KPq6rEs8Gc — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 25, 2022

One partisan wants to end deportation as a result of the murders.

He was frail, negative, feeble, and fully political even as children lay dead tonight.

Full Speech:

