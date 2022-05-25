Soros: Only Way to Save Civilization Is Defeat Putin ASAP

“The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible,” according to George Soros.

Unless Russia is quickly defeated in Ukraine, the collective West won’t be able to address climate change in time to save civilization. That’s what billionaire financier George Soros told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. In other words, Russia threatens The Great Reset. He also called Russia and China the greatest threats to his concept of an open society.

SOROS REVEALS HIMSELF

Russia sending troops into Ukraine “may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilization may not survive it,” Soros told the WEF, and even when the fighting there stops, “the situation will never revert to what it was before.”

According to him, the “invasion” came amid a struggle between “two systems of governance that are diametrically opposed to each other: open society and closed society,” the former embodied by the West and the latter by Russia and China.

“Even when the fighting stops, as it eventually must, the situation will never revert” to where it was before, warned the 91-year-old Soros.

In this clip, Soros is worried about his extreme climate change agenda. He clearly doesn’t see why fears of nuclear war should be a problem in defeating Russia and China.

“Civilization may not survive” Russia’s invasion, according to Soros. China and Russia “present the greatest threat to an open society.”

DO YOU TRUST THIS MAN?

At the WEF conference yesterday, Soros praised Ukraine for fighting for the western world’s values.

“I think Ukraine today is rendering a tremendous service to Europe and to the western world and to open society and our survival because they are fighting our fight,” Soros said. “They have a really good chance of winning…[W]e must give them all the support that they ask for.”

Ukraine is not fighting for Western values. They are clearly fighting for the WEF’s values. Zelenskyy has said it. In the middle of the war, he called for extreme climate change measures.

He Said What He Wants in His Recent Op-Ed

Soros went from an op-ed calling for the removal of China’s President Xi and Russia’s President Putin to outright calls for war with both nations.

George Soros and the WEF want you to fight a nuclear war to settle their personal grievances. They want to continue their unimpeded march to the one world order envisioned by the WEF.

The choice he presents of open and closed society is essentially made up by him. It’s a false dichotomy. The open society he wants is open borders, pro-criminal law enforcement, bought elections, LGBTQIA+ instruction in elementary schools. He is merely a different version of China’s and Russia’s authoritarianism.

Do you trust a man who used his wealth to try and overturn a democratic decision made by referendum in this country? Soros funds many anti-government groups around the world. He has funded massive invasions of the US border. The hard-left ‘philanthropist’ funds pro-criminal law enforcement officials in the United States. Do you trust this man?

