Latest GOP Primary Polls And A National Poll

According to the Wall Street Journal’s polling, Trump held a 24-point lead over DeSantis back in April, 48% to 24%. But now it’s a 46-point advantage for Trump, 59% to 13% (though the rest of the GOP field has changed during this time).

CNN’s polling, which had Trump ahead of DeSantis by 21 points nationally back in June, 47% to 26%. But Trump’s lead has now ballooned to 34 points, 52% to 18%.

But Fox’s latest national poll — back in mid-August — had DeSantis at 16% (versus 53% for Trump).

Those polls lean partisan left, but they give a general idea as to how it’s going.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 60% (+45)

• DeSantis — 15%

• Ramaswamy — 8%

• Pence — 6%

• Haley — 5%

• Christie — 3%

• Scott — 2%

• Hutchinson — 1%@MorningConsult | 3,745 RV | 9/2-4https://t.co/l71qO5QJDL pic.twitter.com/cvqZym3Abx — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 6, 2023

The Latest National Polls Have Donald Trump Losing to Deranged Joe Biden.

The problem is Democrats are going to put Donald Trump in prison.

