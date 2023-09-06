Starbucks Can De-Escalate Tensions with China in Clown World

Gina Raimondo said that Starbucks will help de-escalate tensions with China.

So, look to Starbucks to save us from World War III with China. Of course, if they get really angry they could just kick Starbucks out and duplicate the franchise like Russia did with McDonald’s. Russia calls their rebranded McDonald’s restaurants, Tasty and That’s It. Looks the same as it did before but everything has a different name.

It’s just wonderful having a commerce secretary who thinks Starbucks can save us. It makes sense in the land of the Woke.

I wonder if Dennis Rodman is available to help Gina out.

Biden Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says Starbucks is helping to “de-escalate” tensions with China pic.twitter.com/trceHKvUhV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2023

Always wrong Cramer gushes and loses it in Gina’s presense.

CRAMER CURSE: CNBC's Jim Cramer says Biden Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is "easily" his "favorite cabinet member" pic.twitter.com/bFslBZEKFv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2023

When she visited China, she said they were gracious and want to embrace US business. I think they meant take it over and over take it, Gina.

Biden Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on her visit to China: "They were gracious, they were open. They said that China wants to embrace American business!" pic.twitter.com/RrfAF5nvYd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2023

Related