Starbucks Can De-Escalate Tensions with China in Clown World

By
M Dowling
-
0
22

Gina Raimondo said that Starbucks will help de-escalate tensions with China.

So, look to Starbucks to save us from World War III with China. Of course, if they get really angry they could just kick Starbucks out and duplicate the franchise like Russia did with McDonald’s. Russia calls their rebranded McDonald’s restaurants, Tasty and That’s It. Looks the same as it did before but everything has a different name.

It’s just wonderful having a commerce secretary who thinks Starbucks can save us. It makes sense in the land of the Woke.

I wonder if Dennis Rodman is available to help Gina out.

Always wrong Cramer gushes and loses it in Gina’s presense.

When she visited China, she said they were gracious and want to embrace US business. I think they meant take it over and over take it, Gina.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments