Latest Guesstimate on the House Race

The latest guesstimate comes from former Democrat pollster Adam Carlson, who has been accurate so far. The GOP will have 220 or 221 out of 435 seats.
Where the House stands now:
Republicans: 219
Democrats: 211
5 uncalled (3 tilt D, 1 tilt R, 1 unclear)#AKAL is done (but they’ll wait until RCV before calling it)#CA09 & #CA21 are callable for Ds
Tran is about to overtake Steel in #CA45
Gray is struggling in #CA13 pic.twitter.com/XoSTpIevFe
— Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) November 14, 2024
