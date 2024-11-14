Clown World: Whoopi Might Join the S*x Strike

Whoopi Goldberg threatens to withhold sex if men don’t vote for Democrats. You poor men who voted for Trump, you’ve lost an opportunity.

“You won’t get any,” Whoopi threatens.

Whoopi Goldberg announces she is joining women in their S*X STRIKE. VICTORY! WE WON!!!! pic.twitter.com/FnOFSbncPm — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) November 14, 2024

Don’t jump, Guys!

Whoopi Goldberg Announces Sex Strike To Protest Trump Election! pic.twitter.com/59OQhlN6dV — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) November 14, 2024

Poor Whoopi, she is one of us, and has to work for a living. She only has a net worth of $60 million. My God, how does she do it? Living on that must be a challenge.

Whoopi: “I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living. If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here.” She has an estimated net worth of $60 million dollars.pic.twitter.com/leiouVc4jl — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 12, 2024

Look at the shack she is forced to live in. We’re talking about starting a GoFundMe so she never has to work again. Of course, she’d be dearly missed for her crazy talk.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email