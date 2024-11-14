Clown World: Whoopi Might Join the S*x Strike

By
M DOWLING
-
2
21

Whoopi Goldberg threatens to withhold sex if men don’t vote for Democrats. You poor men who voted for Trump, you’ve lost an opportunity.

“You won’t get any,” Whoopi threatens.

Don’t jump, Guys!

Poor Whoopi, she is one of us, and has to work for a living. She only has a net worth of $60 million. My God, how does she do it? Living on that must be a challenge.

Look at the shack she is forced to live in. We’re talking about starting a GoFundMe so she never has to work again. Of course, she’d be dearly missed for her crazy talk.


