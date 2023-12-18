Latest in Oppressor News! DEI Is Evil and Must Die

Marxist-based DEI classifies people according to skin color. If you’re white, you’re an oppressor, no matter what you do. If you’re anything but white, you’re oppressed by the white person.

A white person, no matter how talented or qualified, might be deprived of seats in elite schools or good jobs because of their skin color.

Judging from the decay we’ve seen in the so-called elite colleges and universities, it might be okay. Unfortunately, DEI is now everywhere. It’s a sign of moral decay. The hatred of a group of people, whether white or Jewish, is morally reprehensible. It’s counter to our founding principles. Universities are supposed to teach our founding principles, and corporations should abide by them. Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness – that’s what we’re entitled to. Students should be taught how critical freedom is to those principles.

We should uphold the dignity of all and be fair and just with every person.

The Left has it set up so it will never be enough for a white person to get out of the oppressor classification. It’s absurd, and people need to reject it politely and firmly.

We are not entitled to equal outcomes, only equal opportunities.

Elon Musk weighed in. “DEI must DIE. The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination. “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” are propaganda words for racism, sexism, and other -isms. This is just as morally wrong as any other racism and sexism. Changing the target class doesn’t make it right!”

It is deeply wrong,[and it is what the youth are learning in higher education].


