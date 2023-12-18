This Should Take Nikki Haley Out of the Running for VP

Nikki Haley, the candidate of billionaires, took Donald Trump’s strengths and claimed they were his fault in a gaslighting rant. At least this will finally take her out of the running for Vice President.

After saying she had a good working relationship with Donald Trump, she said, “there are things I don’t agree with him on.”

“I don’t agree with the fact that, yes, we had a good economy while he was there, but he put us $8 trillion in debt that our kids are never gonna forgive us for.

“I don’t agree with how he handles national security.

“He focused on trade with China, but he did nothing about the fentanyl flow. He did nothing about the fact that fentanyl has killed so many of our Americans. I don’t think you should praise Hezbollah..I don’t think you should criticize Netanyahu when Israel’s down on her knees …I don’t think you should congratulate the Chinese Communist Party on their 70th anniversary. I think that when it comes to national security, we don’t praise thugs.”

Where do you even begin with that compilation of Democrat propaganda?

Haley – often compared to Dick Cheney for her desire to go to war on three continents – said, “We let them know where we stand, and we let them know there’d be Hell to pay if they do anything against us. That’s who I am.”

She’s playing the tough girl card.

She claimed he’s running on retribution, stealing that talking point from the Democrats. “I mean, he’s running on retribution. He wants to go out, and he talks about annihilating his enemies and using the criminal justice system to do so.

“You guys are exhausting. You’re exhausting, and your obsession with him,” she said, claiming, “Normal people aren’t obsessed like you guys [media].”

“I know y’all want to talk about every single word he says and every single tweet he does. That’s exactly why we need a new generational leader because people don’t want to hear about every word a person says or every tweet. They wanna know how you fought for them that day, and they wanna know how their life is gonna be different. And life would be a whole lot different if the media would stop this obsession with Trump.”

A lot of people find her exhausting. She’s going nowhere. People barely know she exists, and her career is over. One poster said, “She’s more annoying than Hillary Clinton.”

Nikki Haley blames Trump for adding $8 trillion to the deficit. She also blames Trump for the fentanyl crisis, and says that his national security and foreign policies are among the worst. They are largely considered to be his best strengths. When asked for her opinion on… pic.twitter.com/RRncRW8jwp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 17, 2023

Related