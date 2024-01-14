Latest Iowa Poll Gives Donald Trump a Safe Lead

Former President Donald Trump fell below 50% in the latest Iowa poll from the Des Moines Register but still has a 28-point lead. Nikki Haley is second at 20%, and Gov. DeSantis is at 16%. Trump, DeSantis, and Ramaswamy pull from the same voter base.

Haley is a liberal, and people might be picking up on that because her unfavorables are growing.

People pick her as an alternative to Donald Trump, not because they are enthusiastic about her. Half of Haley’s voters are independents or Democrats, and 77% have an unfavorable view of Trump.

Donald Trump’s 48 percent “breaks George W. Bush’s record in 2000 of 43% for the highest support level in any final pre-GOP caucus DMR poll,” NBC’s Kornacki explained. “His lead of 28 points also breaks Bush’s record of 23.”

How important is Iowa in the race as a predictor of success? Not very. In sixteen cases over the past five decades, candidates who won Iowa did not win the general.

FINAL IOWA POLL: Donald Trump maintains a dominant lead before Monday’s GOP caucuses, with Nikki Haley slightly ahead of Ron DeSantis in a tight race for second place. Steve Kornacki walks through the results. pic.twitter.com/HmEHvTRCIQ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 14, 2024

Trump and DeSantis voters are enthusiastic, but Haley’s are not.

While Haley runs 2nd here, there are cautionary notes:

> Her unfavorable rating has soared to 46%, up from 31%. And her favorability has fallen from 59% to 48%

> 88% of Trump’s backers are extremely/very enthusiastic and 62% of DeSantis’s are. But the number for Haley is just 39% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 14, 2024

There is a blizzard in Iowa right now, and that could keep voters away, but Trump is in the state to back up supporters.

There is a major snowstorm in Iowa right now and this video shows how committed President Trump is to meeting with Iowa voters Iowa is Trump country, but he’s not taking that for granted He’s earning it pic.twitter.com/qHdKI0QOkY — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 14, 2024

