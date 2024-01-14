The Visigoths Are at the White House Gates

It’s not really the Visigoths; it’s the pro-terrorist-Houthi mobs at the White House gates, allegedly trying to breach them – they’re shaking the gates. Some tried to climb over them. If these were Republicans, the media would go wild, but insurrectionist pro-Houthi mobs of the Left are A-OK with American media.

They allegedly evacuated the White House, which sounds pretty pathetic if true. The authorities can’t protect the White House from a mob of people who should probably be arrested?

The MSM reports could be inaccurate, but if not, this is another White House clown show.

BREAKING NOW: ⚠️ Reports emerging that all non-essential White House staff have been told to LEAVE THE BUILDING as massive group of PRO YEMEN protesters push up on the fences on Pennsylvania Avenue..pic.twitter.com/jXB7bTde5o — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 14, 2024

