Latest Iran News: Revenge, Threats, & Street Mobs

Israel and the US continue to trade military strikes with Iran, a day after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israel-US strikes. The Trump administration targeted the country’s missile capabilities, which can hit Europe and US assets.

Iran launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes against American and Israeli targets after the joint U.S.-Israeli attack. The battered nation hit an American Navy base in Bahrain, where no U.S. service members were wounded or killed. Bahrain’s international airport and Dubai’s luxury hotel Burj Al Arab were both damaged in attacks by Iran. Loud blasts were also heard in the Qatari capital of Doha, and Oman was hit for the first time.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued threats after the death of the Supreme Leader.

He raged, “The assassination of Khamenei amounts to a declaration of open war against Muslims, particularly Shias worldwide….Retaliation against the perpetrators and leaders of this historic crime is both a duty and a legitimate right.”

Pezeshkian added, “I affirm my firm determination and unwavering will to continue the path of this great man, Supreme Leader Khamenei.”

They will quickly appoint another Supreme Leader.

President Trump wanted to give the Iranian people an opportunity to overturn the regime. However, millions of people still support the theocracy.

Changing the Iranian regime is “mission impossible,” the country’s foreign minister told NBC News, hours after the U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on the Islamic Republic and President Donald Trump called on its citizens to overthrow their leaders.

“You cannot do regime change while millions of people are supporting the so-called regime,” Abbas Araghchi said in an interview from the capital Tehran.

President Trump’s response to threats by Iran.

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Iran can hit the US in a number of ways, including through terror cells they likely have in the US. However, they must know the US would level them to the ground if they do.

Iran and Russia are airing videos of Iranians demanding revenge:

Monarchists & Zionists claim Iranians are ‘celebrating’ the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. If that is true, why are people flooding the streets demanding revenge? Your propaganda is collapsing. Nobody believes it.pic.twitter.com/MKccauGvCk — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 1, 2026

Why Daylight, Why Yesterday?

According to the New York Times, the CIA quietly tracked Supreme Leader Khamenei for months, mapping his movements with high confidence and building a detailed pattern of life. Then came the break. Intelligence picked up a rare Saturday morning gathering of Iran’s top leadership at a central Tehran compound, with Khamenei confirmed in attendance.

The window was real, and it was tight. The intelligence was passed to Israel. Plans shifted. Instead of a nighttime strike under the cover of darkness, the U.S. and Israel recalibrated for a daylight hit to maximize the opportunity. The compound was struck. Khamenei was killed alongside senior regime figures, including top security officials named in subsequent reporting.

Supporters and Those Who Don’t

Many Muslim countries supported the strike on Iran, including Saudi Arabia, QATAR, Kuwait, Turkey, the UAE, and Bahrain, which puts them in danger since some of their own people support Iran. Iraq is in full support of Iran.

Iraq, where they are rallying the people in favor of Iran:

NEW: Insane scenes of mobilization emerging from Iraqi cities following news of Imam’s Khamenei’s martyrdom *Nasiriya pic.twitter.com/oogSubmTFi — Iran Screenshot (@iranscreenshot) March 1, 2026

The UK, France, Democrats, and the Dictator’s Club (UN) denounced the strike that killed Ayatollah Khomenei, top officials, and military centers.

“supreme leader” vigils to be held by the Dems? Flowers and teddy bears on sidewalks? Islamists in the USA showing their true colors. — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) February 28, 2026

Saudi Arabia has expressed strong condemnation of Iran’s recent missile attacks on its territory and other Gulf nations. The Kingdom has stated it will provide “all its capabilities” to support its allies, including the United States, in response to Iranian aggression.

This includes a commitment to defend its security and protect its citizens. Saudi Arabia can offer strategic military support to the United States, including hosting U.S. bases, providing intelligence, and potentially allowing access to its military resources. However, the kingdom is also concerned about the risks of escalation and the consequences of a U.S. attack on Iran, as it could lead to regional instability and retaliation.

•Air Force Capabilities: Saudi Arabia has a modern air force equipped with advanced fighter jets, including F-15s and Eurofighter Typhoons. These can support U.S. operations through airstrikes and reconnaissance missions.

•Intelligence Sharing: Saudi Arabia can provide valuable intelligence on Iranian movements and activities in the region, enhancing U.S. situational awareness.

Iran attacked the US Embassy in Karachi.

The UN is opposed to the US-Israel strikes against Iran. Ambassador Mike Waltz’s response:

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, ‘Death to America’ at every turn,” says @USAmbUN. “The United States has made every effort to negotiate a peaceful resolution of this conflict with Iran — but Iran has failed to take that opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/VNJlGSfmDV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2026

🚨Here is how Obama dealt with Iran: “On January 12, 2016, while Obama was president, Iran’s IRGC seized a U.S. Navy boat.” “Obama then sent $400 million in pallets of cash to Iran in response”pic.twitter.com/suw0RbKjBX — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 28, 2026

Democrat Senator John Fetterman last night:

WATCH🚨: Fetterman calling out the obvious: ‘Why can’t we all just celebrate what happened today?’ Imagine if we could all applaud the good stuff..victims honored, justice served, wins for America…without the partisan rage. pic.twitter.com/8ySRKitKg8 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 1, 2026

Iran closed the Straits of Hormuz, which threatens the global economy. They hit their own tanker at about 7:30 am ET.