Scott Jennings on MTG & Massie’s Response to Strikes on Iran

Scott Jennings answered a question about MTG and Thomas Massie’s responses to the Iran strikes. Ex-Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie are unsurprisingly opposed.

The CNN host pointed out that Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X, “This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be.” Congressman Thomas Massie also wrote, “This is not America First.” Do they have a point? The host asked.

Scott Jennings: “No, they don’t have a point. And I don’t consider them to be actual Republicans. And I don’t consider them part of the America First or MAGA movement.

“To be honest with you, they are basically allied against Donald Trump on everything, whether it’s foreign affairs or domestic policy. They’ve just become political enemies of the President of the United States, no matter what he does. And that’s unfortunate. But she quit, and he’s about to lose in a primary in Kentucky, so that’ll be the end of that.”

Here’s the clip, succinct and to the point:

Scott Jennings on Thomas Massie and MTG. “I don’t consider them to be Republicans, and I don’t consider them to be part of the America First or MAGA movement. She quit and he’s about to lose in a primary in Kentucky. So that’ll be the end of that”pic.twitter.com/5SkDSY7jI3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 1, 2026

Massie is poised to lose in the primary

According to an August internal poll by McLaughlin and Associates, posted by Donald Trump on his Truth Social account, Massie’s favorability rating dropped from 54 percent in June to 43 percent in August, while his unfavorability rating rose from 40 percent to 54 percent. His overall job approval slipped from 52 percent to 39 percent.

That seems to be the most recent polling, for what it’s worth.

About the candidates

Ed Gallerin

Ed Gallrein is a former Navy SEAL and fifth-generation farmer from Shelbyville, Kentucky. He first ran for office in 2024, when he lost a bid for state senate against Aaron Reed by about 1% of the vote. Gallerin graduated from Murray State University before he left Kentucky to become a Navy SEAL officer, The Courier Journal reported. He served on seven SEAL teams over a three-decade career, according to news coverage.

WATCH: Ed Gallrein RUTHLESSLY attacks Thomas Massie for pocketing money from Squad & Mamdani donors, as well as being a darling of the radical left! “He doesn’t represent this district. He’s Misrepresentative Massie.” “[My funding] is coming from Conservative Republicans, not… pic.twitter.com/4IrVtHl22l — (@GoldenAgeTimes2) February 27, 2026

Thomas Massie

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie is a libertarian-leaning Republican who took office in 2012 and has won reelection easily in every race since.

The 55-year-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate owns a roughly 1,000-acre farm in Garrison with about 50 cattle, chickens, and geese (more of a hobby animal), and an orchard with about 80 peach and apple trees.