Latest on a Flipping Michael D. Cohen, Trump’s Personal Attorney

Rumors have run wild all week about Michael D. Cohen flipping on President Trump. The original source of the gossip is ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos. He said their source(s) told them Cohen was “likely” to cooperate with the Feds. “Likely” is vague but the media has run wild with it.

This ABC story could be more garbage news, based on unreliable sources. Wouldn’t be the first time the network has headed for the cliff chasing fake Russia news. This story is different from prior stories because the number one guy George Stephanopoulos’s name is affixed to it. It could be very bad for George if it turns out to be inaccurate.

The story is vague enough to leave them with a cleaner exit than in the case of the Brian Ross debacle.

The attorneys had asked for an extension to get through the documents but the judge wouldn’t go for it and deadline is Friday. They won’t be finished until the deadline.

As attorneys for Michael Cohen rush to meet Judge Kimba Wood’s Friday deadline to complete a privilege review of over 3.7 million documents seized in the April 9 raids of Cohen’s New York properties and law office, a source representing this matter has disclosed to ABC News that the law firm handling the case for Cohen is not expected to represent him going forward…

Cohen, now with no legal representation, is likely to cooperate with federal prosecutors in New York, sources said. This development, which is believed to be imminent, will likely hit the White House, family members, staffers and counsels hard.

Everyone has the story now whether it’s accurate or not.

There was also talk of his imminent arrest.

Gabriel Sherman reported Tuesday: According to a source close to Cohen, Cohen has told friends that he expects to be arrested any day now. (Reached for comment, Cohen wrote in a text message, “Your alleged source is wrong!”)

Person close to Cohen says he hasn’t flipped yet, “he’s sending up a smoke signal to Trump: I need help.” — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) June 13, 2018

LATEST UPDATE

The anti-Trump, ex-Politico Mike Allen of Axios wrote in the morning mail that “pressure grows for Trump fixer to flip”. They use the term ‘fixer’ as if it means to fix things illegally as in the mob. That is not the case. Lawyers are legal fixers.

“Michael D. Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal fixer, will soon be parting from the lawyers who are representing him in a potentially damaging and wide-ranging federal investigation into his business dealings,” per the N.Y. Times. The Wall Street Journal does see a “smoke signal”.

The New York Times also reports a dispute has erupted over the amount that Michael Cohen’s lawyers want to charge the Trump family enterprises for the review of documents seized in the Cohen raid earlier this year. From the Times via Axios:

“Prosecutors conducting t he inquiry have not yet approached Mr. Cohen to seek his cooperation.” “Cohen’s current lawyers — a three-man team from the firm of McDermott Will & Emery — are expected to stay with him for at least the rest of the week as they struggle to complete a laborious review of a trove of documents and data files seized from their client in a series of extraordinary early-morning raids two months ago. “The dispute between Mr. Cohen and his lawyers involves the payment of his legal bills, part of which are being financed by the Trump family.” As Cohen’s case “moves forward, possibly toward criminal charges, he has been thinking for some time about hiring a new legal team with stronger relationships with the federal prosecutors’ office in New York that is leading the investigation.”



The media claims Cohen is dropping his lawyers to replace them with the U.S. District Attorney and that he is about to cooperate. At some point, he likely will flip if he has anything to flip on.

If the reporting is inaccurate, will Stephanopoulos get the Brian Ross treatment or will ABC just ignore it? These unsourced and vague ‘news’ stories are just wrong and cause a lot of damage. There does seem to be some truth to it since Cohen is apparently dumping his lawyers at a strange moment in time.

Rudy Guiliani was asked about it last evening on Laura Ingraham’s show and he said it’s not true.

Rudy Giuliani on reports that Michael Cohen may potentially cooperate with authorities: “I checked into this last night, it’s not so. He’s not cooperating. Nor do we care, because the president did nothing wrong.” @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/XuQj2oOPCm pic.twitter.com/nn3LeMgckC — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2018