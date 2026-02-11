The six names were released by congressmen. Several in Congress are revealing information that has not been released to the general public. Some of the images and texts are still redacted, but when congressmen ask for unredaction, the agency generally does it.

There are several of these Epstein-allied monsters who hurt young women. However, it is used against President Trump, who did nothing wrong. They are also releasing the names of some women who did not want their names released.

Some of the women participated in the crimes, Boebert said. They used coded language, but there were references to very young girls, cannibalism, and torture. However, she couldn’t really be sure what they were saying.

The crimes are beyond the statute of limitations in most or all cases.

Personally, I don’t think we will ever get to the bottom of this. Who knows what records were destroyed? Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell won’t talk, and Epstein was possibly murdered. In the meantime, it is used as a cudgel against the most innocent person in this, which is Donald Trump.