Law Enforcement Captures Six Likely ISIS-K Tajiks

Six suspected terrorists with ISIS ties were arrested. They’re Russian nationals. Can you imagine how many are not caught? We have the stupidest administration since Caligula.

The New York Post said that six Russians from Tajikistan have been arrested by ICE after being warned by the FBI that they have terror ties to ISIS-K. ISIS-K recently bombed a Russian concert hall.

One of the terrorists we caught was heard talking about bombs while he was on a wiretap. He came over Biden’s open border and was released into the country.

That’s because of our wonderful vetting process. The dopes in the administration won’t even vet these anonymous people.

⚡️⚡️Six suspected terrorists with ISIS ties arrested in sting operation in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphiahttps://t.co/jzoAD6jbIY pic.twitter.com/DOyuXXScCD — TheRealCherokeeOwl (@RealCherokeeOwl) June 11, 2024

SIX OUT OF TEN OR TWENTY MILLION

This is a shocker. Terrorists are exploiting our open borders. However, no amount of warnings will get Democrats to close the borders on their way to the permanent electoral majority.

Their arrest resulted from a coordinated sting spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia. In other words, that’s six out of the ten or twenty million who have come across.

In April, FBI Director Wray warned lawmakers that a possible “coordinated attack” could take place in the US. It could be just like the ISIS-K attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

“Our most immediate concern has been that individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home,” Wray told a House Appropriations subcommittee.

“But now, increasingly concerning is the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia concert hall a couple weeks ago.”

The men who committed the horrendous crime are Tajiks. The six picked up in the US are Tajiks.

How about a lot of 9/11s?

Our enemies are pouring in, and some brain-dead people in charge won’t admit it or confront it.

Wray won’t come right out and mention the open borders because he’s a political hack.

In advance of what will eventually be a horrendous terror attack, I want to say I hate Bidenistas for everyone who is hurt or dies or has died or been trafficked, especially children, because of open borders.

Related