Pelosi Fakery: Acceptance of Responsibility for J6

While everyone was reporting that Nancy Pelosi confessed and accepted responsibility for the failed security on J6, Sentinel wondered how she didn’t know why the National Guard wasn’t there since she was in charge. Also, why was that rant filmed and released?

That was not an acceptance of blame. This film clip continues to spread the narrative that she had nothing to do with the National Guard’s absence on January 6. Meanwhile, the J6 panel hid her correspondence from January 5th and 6th. The public is not allowed to see it.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were warned about the security situation before January 6th. They turned down National Guard troops at the US Capitol that day.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified that he asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup. They turned him down.

Former Capitol police chief Steven Sund testified before House Adm committee this week. His appearance has been largely ignored—and for obvious reasons Nancy Pelosi lied about her communications with Sund, who she made her scapegoat, on January 6. pic.twitter.com/O249Si9AZv — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 23, 2023

She’s just spreading another lie. She is responsible for far more than she will ever admit.

Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: “I take responsibility.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

Related