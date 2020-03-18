Lawless Brooklyn DA makes shoplifting, other crimes LEGAL since there’s a virus

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Tuesday that his office will immediately stop prosecuting low-level, non-violent offenses amid the coronavirus outbreak. He will also think about freeing jailed suspects who are “vulnerable to infection.”

The offenses that will now get a pass include driving without a license, trespassing, and shoplifting, a spokesman for the office said.

The virus is clearly just an excuse to make some crimes legal. His criminal voter base wants it.

“It’s really just a bunch of low-level offenses — basically anything where there’s no kind of violence or no requirement to see a judge,” Brooklyn DA spokesman Oren Yaniv said.

“Really the idea is just to decrease the number of people in the system.”

Sure, right, it’s not that you are catering to your criminal voter base, is it Oren?

NOTHING NEW FOR HIM

As one police source told the NY Post, it’s an “invitation to commit crimes.” Obviously, you don’t need a police source for that, but the police in the area know it’s what he has been doing anyway.

“What’s new, they do that all the time, now they have an excuse,” said a Brooklyn cop. ”What a joke.”

Let’s take a look at what happens when you do what Eric is doing:

Hey Walgreens Cvs etc… come get your stuff! 18th & Mission #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/U8r91vhp4R — SF_Deplorable (@SFDeplorable) March 4, 2020

@Walgreens @GeorgeGascon @LondonBreed @SFPD @SRobertsKRON4 @dannoyes Just went to shop at Walgreens in San Francisco…every aisle is like this…daily organized shoplifting. Staff says SFPD wont respond, Thugs coming back daily for new stock. Help them SFPD. pic.twitter.com/oAyOvbXhNt — liz polo (@ideadiva) July 24, 2018

Something you might see while shopping in San Francisco!🧟‍♀️🧟‍♀️🧟‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/klRMQNKjJr — SF_Deplorable (@SFDeplorable) March 9, 2020

It’s reckless to not arrest people for shoplifting or other low level offenses. See what happened when San Francisco tried this crazy idea: https://t.co/QuFCEufh5q. Who pays for these reckless ideas of letting the shoplifters go free? Everyone else, with higher prices. — Steven B (@StevenB93302808) March 18, 2020

California: San Francisco, These brazen acts of shoplifting, a dangerous and all-too-common consequence of Proposition 47, a referendum passed, gives addicts the green light to commit crimes as long as the merchandise they take is less than $950 in value.pic.twitter.com/LpEr5o17E9 — Scotty McGuire (@McguireScotty) March 5, 2020

FREE THE ‘VULNERABLE’ CRIMINALS

Gonzalez also plans to free anyone who is vulnerable to infection and probably over 50 years of age.

“We’re all interested in making sure those people are not exposed to the virus,” Lis Schreibersdorf said. She is the executive director of Brooklyn Defender Services.

She gets to send the list over and she is totally conflicted.

Most of Gonzalez’s staff works from home so you can be sure they’re safe!

As NYC confronts the Covid-19 crisis, the Brooklyn DA caves in to the criminal lobby saying certain crimes will not be prosecuted. “He is giving criminals an invitation to commit crime, as if the people of Brooklyn didn’t have enough to worry about,” a police source said. https://t.co/lMVQBQknX2 — NYCPBA Legal (@NYCPBA_GC) March 17, 2020