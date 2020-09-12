AG Barr calls out the media as a “collection of liars”

Attorney General William P. Barr called the media a “collection of liars” who are exposed as such by the chaos of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mr. Barr spoke with Townhall about the state of journalism following the death of George Floyd.

THE COLLECTION OF LIARS

“They’re basically a collection of liars,” he said for the exclusive interview published Friday.

“Most of the mainstream media. They’re a collection of liars and they know exactly what they’re doing. A perfect example of that were the riots. Right on the street it was clear as day what was going on, anyone observing it, reporters observing it, it could not have escaped their attention that this was orchestrated violence by a hardened group of street fighting radicals and they kept on excluding from their coverage all the video of this and reporting otherwise and they were doing that for partisan reasons, and they were lying to the American people. It wasn’t until they were caught red-handed after essentially weeks of this lie that they even started feeling less timid.”

He’s right. And it’s been going on a long time but it’s become more obvious.

GASLIGHTING JOURNALISTS

When the Sentinel went to Occupy Wall Street and mingled with the ‘protesters’ several years ago, there were hammers and sickles everywhere. Yet, the media never saw fit to report it. They claimed the Occupiers were wonderful young people and the Tea Party, a truly harmless group of traditional Americans, were the actual terrorists. Remember how frightened Nancy Pelosi claimed she was, almost trembling when she said the Tea Party patriots read the Federalist Papers.

The same thing is taking place now.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter are painted as civil rights groups with Antifa fighting fascists. They are the opposite.

“The press has dropped, in my view – and I’m talking about the national mainstream media – has dropped any pretense of professional objectivity and are political actors, highly partisan who try to shape what they’re reporting to achieve a political purpose and support a political narrative that has nothing to do with the truth. They’re very mendacious about it,” he continued. “It’s very destructive to our Republic; it’s very destructive to the Democratic system to have that, especially being so monolithic. It’s contributing to a lot of the intensity and partisanship.”

For months major news networks have portrayed riots across the country as “peaceful protests.” CNN ran a chyron of a reporter standing in front of a burning Kenosha business that read, “Fiery but mostly peaceful protest.”

“It’s funny that you had record numbers of police being injured during ‘peaceful’ protests,” he said. “You know usually in protests, you have large numbers of injured rioters and a modest number of injured law enforcement. I’m talking about back in the 90s and 60s, 60s to the 90s, nowadays very few rioters get injured, very few and hundreds, even thousands of officers have been injured.”

Who can argue with this? Honestly?

The media will really rip into him now. It’s doubtful that he cares.