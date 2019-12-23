Lawyer for House Dems Warn Court of More Articles of Impeachment

The lawyer for House Judiciary Committee Democrats revealed in a Monday court filing that they might pursue additional articles of impeachment against President Trump. They already adopted two based on flimsy circumstantial evidence when the facts dictated otherwise.

The lawyer, Douglas Letter, floated the possibility in a bid to compel the testimony of former White House Counsel Don McGahn, Fox News reported.

He filed just before the 4 p.m. deadline of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Democrats want McGahn’s testimony because they believe he will say Trump told him to fire Robert Mueller. Even if the President did, he’s allowed to fire Mueller. The Democrats claim it’s obstruction of justice to not let him testify and the President claims executive privilege. Normally, the courts mediate between the co-equal branches but Democrats wouldn’t wait. So, instead, they are putting the country through Hell.

The Mueller probe never even factored into the impeachment articles they adopted but Letter wants the testimony anyway because it would be relevant to “consideration of whether to recommend additional articles of impeachment” against Trump.

“If McGahn’s testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly—including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” the brief stated, noting that they still have “ongoing impeachment investigations.”

There were no other details about the possible new charges and the DOJ argued against it.

This is insane, nasty, and everything we should be against. In no way, is this in line with the spirit of the Constitution.