Lawyer for Illegal Alien Killer Wants a Gag Order That Lies About His Status

“Freedom is slavery, War is peace, and Ignorance is strength.” ~ George Orwell, 1984

Allen Richards, the lawyer for the Iowa killer, filed a court document Wednesday asking for a gag order regarding his client’s immigration status. Richards insists the killer, Cristhian Rivera, is here legally and he wants him referred to as a “documented resident”.

Rivera does hold documents but they’re fraudulent.

Richards referred to his client in court as just an “all-American boy” and clearly doesn’t accept the idea that anyone can be here illegally.

“The government is incorrectly promoting the idea that Rivera is not in Iowa legally,” attorney Allen Richards of Tama said in a court document asking for a gag order in the case.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local law enforcement have clearly stated, more than once, that the knife-wielding slayer has been in the country illegally for four to seven years.

He was working under a fake ID, his employer can now confirm.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer said Thursday that “law enforcement remains absolutely confident that we’ve correctly identified the suspect as an illegal alien from Mexico, based both on investigative interviews with him and on records checks.”

RICHARDS CLAIMS RIVERA CAN’T GET A FAIR TRIAL IF HE’S REFERRED TO AS AN ILLEGAL ALIEN

The gag order purports that by referring to Rivera as illegal, he will be denied a fair trial, and consequently, the government must not refer to him as anything other than a “documented resident.”

The order states that Rivera has legal status in the U.S. and further claims that the Iowa Board of Regents has verified Rivera is in the jurisdiction legally.

Verified with a fake ID. He never applied for DREAMer status which is the only way he could be here legally.

Rivera is being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

Attorney Richards gave a crazy interview on Thursday with Martha McCallum on her Fox News show. Both the President and Governor Kim Reynolds were angry that he was in the country illegally and made statements blaming the immigration system. The lawyer was angry with the President’s comments.

