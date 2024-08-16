The WHO’s MPox Emergency, They Want $$$ & Vaccines to Start

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared MonkeyPox, which WHO now calls MPox, a global health emergency. The most common way it has spread in the past is via gay orgies. However, it can spread without sexual contact and has been. The new strain is more dangerous. The WHO wants money and vaccines.

If we sign the Pandemic Treaty, the WHO will mandate regular payments to CCP-controlled WHO. Other measures in their treaty are forced vaccinations, lockdowns, and other types of quarantine measures. The EU has the vaccination travel card ready to go.

WHO just declared international emergency for Monkey Pox (dubbed MPox) With some of the most important elections on our doorstep, you have to question the timing. Will you remain silent if they start mandates and lockdowns? pic.twitter.com/3oACJv6VSh — Aus Integrity (@QBCCIntegrity) August 14, 2024

Most cases are in Africa, and Africans are pouring in through our open borders without any health checks.

Smithsonian Magazine writes:

One reason for the declaration is the emergence of a new virus strain last year, called clade 1b. It has spread rapidly in the DRC, seemingly mainly through sexual networks. It has also been detected in four nearby countries—Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda—that have not reported mpox cases before. Clade 1 infections cause more severe illness and deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new outbreak has led to more than 17,500 confirmed and presumed MPox (MonkeyPox) cases and 524 deaths in 13 countries, some of which have never been affected by the disease before.

That’s out of 9 billion people.

The 2022 scare disappeared.

Detection and Spread

“The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of MPox (Monkey Pox) in eastern DRC, its detection in neighboring countries that had not previously reported MPox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,” Tedros said during the briefing.

In July 2022, an outbreak that originated in Africa spread worldwide, affecting nearly 100,000 people, primarily gay and bisexual men, across 116 countries and killing about 200 people, the Times reported.

The death rate linked to the new strain of the disease appears higher: About 3 percent of those infected have died, instead of the 0.2 percent observed in the 2022 outbreak. The emergency disappeared from view. Gay men in the US avoided orgies. Now, it’s back.

The AP reports

During the global outbreak of MPox in 2022, gay and bisexual men made up the vast majority of cases, and the virus was mostly spread through close contact, including sex. But with this outbreak in Congo, a majority of cases and deaths are in children. Although some similar patterns have been seen in Africa, children under 15 now account for more than 70% of the mpox cases and 85% of deaths in Congo.

It began spreading through sexual transmission via the local sex work industry, according to the researchers. However, they said the new virus has also spread within households, between mothers and their children, and there have even been cases of person-to-person spread outside households and without sexual contact.

Since 2022, the U.S. has had outbreaks of clade II MPox, mostly among men who have sex with men, but also in some nonbinary [mentally ill people who say they have no gender] and transgender people, according to recent CDC data. Overall, more than 32,000 people in the U.S. have been infected, and 58 have died of pox.

Danger Ahead

It’s endemic in Nigeria, and Nigerians are pouring in illegally through our open borders. The US doesn’t have any borders.

The new virus is “undoubtedly the most dangerous of all the known strains of MPox,” John Claude Udahemuka, a lecturer at the University of Rwanda, said in a press briefing on June 25. He said the virus has caused miscarriages and blindness.

Nothing is more dangerous than the globalists and The WHO. Also, our borders are wide open. In the past, you couldn’t get through the border with lice.

MPox is spread by close skin-to-skin contact, and sex. A painful rash on hands, feet, chest, mouth, or genitals, fever, respiratory symptoms, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes characterize it.

THEY WANT MONEY FOR VACCINES

There is a vaccine, Jynneos, that can shield at-risk people from MPox.

Scientists hope that the emergency declarations will speed up efforts to get more medical tools and funding to Congo to help the authorities there tackle the outbreak. Better surveillance is needed to study the virus and help stop the spread.

But in 2022, the WHO appealed for $34 million to fight pox, but it got no take-up from donors, and there was a huge inequity in who had access to vaccine doses. African countries had no access to the two shots used in the global outbreak, made by Bavarian Nordic and KM Biologics.

The WHO wants our money.

Two years later, that remains the case, although efforts are being made to change that, the WHO said on Wednesday as it appealed for dose donations from countries with stockpiles.

Africa CDC said it has a plan to secure doses without elaborating further, but stocks are currently limited. It will likely involve US taxpayer dollars.

Vaccination plus behavioral change among gay and bisexual men. That is the group most affected in the United States in the 2022 outbreak. It has caused U.S. cases of MPox to fall from more than 30,000 in 2022 to 1,700 in 2023. The behavioral change is they cut out most orgies.

THIS IS WHY WE DON’T WANT A PANDEMIC TREATY

The World Health Organization plans to include lockdowns and other non-pharmaceutical interventions in its treaty. It is intended to curb viral spread as part of official pandemic guidance. Meanwhile, those measures were more damaging than helpful. They want the people to become their permanent guinea pigs.

1/4

“If the WHO says lockdown … then we will lock down.”‼️ Neil Oliver warns against the nightmare scenario being ushered in by the WHO Pandemic Treaty‼️ If you think this is only about pandemics, guess again, the WHO will abuse its power to the fullest extent possible,- pic.twitter.com/317ivrJ7Jk — Sophia Dahl (@sophiadahl1) April 14, 2024