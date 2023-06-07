Leaders, Veterans Gather for D-Day, President Reads FDR’s Prayer in 2019

Joe Biden barely recognized D-Day, the day leading to World War II’s end. He did tweet a message.

The troops who stormed the shores of Normandy 79 years ago represent the greatest generation in our history. They answered the free world’s call at its greatest hour of need. They kept the ultimate faith to our country and democracy, and we must keep our sacred obligation to… pic.twitter.com/afj6SLbJhU — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2023

Other presidents treated it with far more respect.

In 2019, leaders and veterans gathered on the south coast of England to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, honoring the Allied forces who put their lives on the line to save Europe from Hitler.

The Royal British Legion brought about 300 veterans, aged 91 to 101, to the ceremonies in Portsmouth, where many of the troops embarked for Normandy on June 5, 1944.

There was a flyover and a salute by the Royal Air Force as they did 75 years ago.

There was none of that this year. Biden was busy spending money, buying off constituents. In 2019, Donald Trump read FDR’s prayer to the assembly with World War II warriors.

PRESIDENT TRUMP READ FDR’S PRAYER

THE COMMEMORATION WAS VERY SPECIAL

U.S. Army Medic and Native American Charles Shay relives his harrowing landing on the shores of Omaha Beach on D-Day https://t.co/Xm5VOrNpkm pic.twitter.com/WonYQ4SZYe — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 5, 2019

Following the event Her Majesty, The Prince of Wales, The President and The First Lady met D-Day Veterans. #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/HjmkhwmAfO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 5, 2019

The Allied invasion of Normandy: @ReutersPictures looks at D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history that helped bring World War Two to an end. https://t.co/287WteFihV pic.twitter.com/5B0vTGrwKs — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 5, 2019

On the eve of D-Day, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower wrote to his wife asking her not to be upset if she didn’t hear from him for a few days https://t.co/8gTg6sNlZk — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 5, 2019

The Queen, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and members of the Royal Family applaud as D-Day veterans are honoured at the 75th anniversary commemorations in Portsmouth https://t.co/lK79s5hkd0 pic.twitter.com/KPpIjQNC9f — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 5, 2019

Remembering D-Day: World War Two veteran recounts his memories of the landings. https://t.co/z3hqsGFv3J pic.twitter.com/OnUHahh8zo — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 5, 2019

Related