Leaders, Veterans Gather for D-Day, President Reads FDR’s Prayer in 2019

Joe Biden barely recognized D-Day, the day leading to World War II’s end. He did tweet a message.

Other presidents treated it with far more respect.

In 2019, leaders and veterans gathered on the south coast of England to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, honoring the Allied forces who put their lives on the line to save Europe from Hitler.

Official portrait of world leaders gathered for D-Day

The Royal British Legion brought about 300 veterans, aged 91 to 101, to the ceremonies in Portsmouth, where many of the troops embarked for Normandy on June 5, 1944.

There was a flyover and a salute by the Royal Air Force as they did 75 years ago.

There was none of that this year. Biden was busy spending money, buying off constituents. In 2019, Donald Trump read FDR’s prayer to the assembly with World War II warriors.

PRESIDENT TRUMP READ FDR’S PRAYER
THE COMMEMORATION WAS VERY SPECIAL


Martha
Martha
4 years ago

God bless President Trump and the United States of America!

0
