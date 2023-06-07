Tucker Draws Over 10 Million Views in Two Hours, 57 Million by 6 am-Update

Update: I checked this morning, and he has over 57 million views, 512,000 likes, and 32.1 thousand bookmarks. That’s incredible. It was 58 million by 7:42.

There are community notes in support of Ukraine. So far, commenters seem very happy he’s back. I added some at the end.

“As of today, we have come to Twitter, which we hope will be the shortwave radio under the blankets,” Tucker said. ”We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave, but in the meantime, we are grateful to be here.”

He’ll stay if they don’t censor him as they tried to do to the Daily Wire and their movie, ‘What Is A Woman.’

Tucker Carlson’s first episode began with the Kakhovka dam that was blown up this week. So who did it? Tucker deals with the issue and others with his usual satire.

He delves into the lies and taboos of the media and the government.

Tucker briefly discussed the latest UFO news.

The Tucker clip has been up for two hours as of 8:10 pm, and over ten million have viewed it.

Tucker’s approach is the future, and cable is dying.

RESPONSES Tucker broke the corporate media monopoly matrix tonight & it’s never coming back. Tucker uploaded a 10 min monologue.

No ads or interruptions.

No pricy subscriptions.

Watch on demand. The result? – 17M views

– 90K RTs

– 25K comments In under 180 mins We are the media now🔥 pic.twitter.com/3X2vLIBiNz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023





So glad to see you back brother! — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 7, 2023

