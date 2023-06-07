Tucker Draws Over 10 Million Views in Two Hours, 57 Million by 6 am-Update

M Dowling
Update: I checked this morning, and he has over 57 million views, 512,000 likes, and 32.1 thousand bookmarks. That’s incredible. It was 58 million by 7:42.

There are community notes in support of Ukraine. So far, commenters seem very happy he’s back. I added some at the end.

“As of today, we have come to Twitter, which we hope will be the shortwave radio under the blankets,” Tucker said. ”We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave, but in the meantime, we are grateful to be here.”

He’ll stay if they don’t censor him as they tried to do to the Daily Wire and their movie, ‘What Is A Woman.’

Tucker Carlson’s first episode began with the Kakhovka dam that was blown up this week. So who did it? Tucker deals with the issue and others with his usual satire.

He delves into the lies and taboos of the media and the government.

Tucker briefly discussed the latest UFO news.

The Tucker clip has been up for two hours as of 8:10 pm, and over ten million have viewed it.

Tucker’s approach is the future, and cable is dying.

RESPONSES



Papa
Papa
20 minutes ago

Now 60 Million views! With 11 hours left to circle the globe; can’t help but wonder if he’ll make 100 Million views?

Blank
Blank
2 hours ago

LOVE the Babylon Bee’s twitter comment: “Unemployed Guy’s Basement Selfie Video Crushes Fox News In Primetime Ratings.”

It’s nice to find something to smile at this early in the morning, and getting to smile at the idea that the MSM is on its way out the very door it cut in the wall through which to send others is even better.

Cable news is SO YESTERDAY. But apparently they’ll be the very last ones to figure that out.

Papa
Papa
3 hours ago

11 Hours = 50 Million Views

Papa
Papa
8 hours ago

Tucker now has 33.4 Views. That’s 10X more than he received on average per evening. Eat your heart out Fox!

Papa
Papa
8 hours ago
Reply to  Papa

33.4 Million Views

Greg
Greg
11 hours ago

I was disappointed he brought up the UFO story, but it isn’t his first time. Considering the UFO story it explains the previous videos he played. To me they appeared Fake. It now explains why they would fake those videos and then much later come out with, “we have them”. Government is like a magician with the distraction of, “look over here”.

Scott
Scott
19 seconds ago
Reply to  Greg

Aliens…total BS. The liars are seeding a distraction for when they need it. These lies need to be grown carefully, nurtured…so they can be a viable distraction when needd.

