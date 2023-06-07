Incoming Chair of Joint Chiefs Hopes to Purge White Men from the Officer Corps

The New Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Charles Q. Brown wants to purge the Armed Forces of white officers.

According to Daniel Greenfield, he disgraced the uniform during the Black Lives Matter race riots. He released a video of him raging about the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution have not always delivered “liberty and equality” to all.

His example of oppression was when someone questioned him about taking his parking spot.

SOMEONE QUESTIONED HIS PARKING SPOT

In his own words to People Magazine, “When you get to senior levels, you have reserved parking spots around the base. I was in civilian clothes, I parked in a spot, and someone came out and said, ‘That slot is reserved for the Pacific Air Force’s Commander.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, I know because I am the Pacific Air Force’s Commander.’”

People also asked him if he was a pilot while he was in Korea, and he was upset by that. Black people are 13% of the population, and it was unusual to see a black airman at the time. That’s not unusual.

He has risen to the pinnacles of power and is successful, but somehow he’s oppressed.

“Last year, Brown, alongside Undersecretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones, the first gay and Filipino woman in her role, and other leaders, signed their names to one of the most shocking and destructive racist documents ever produced by the modern military,” Greenfield wrote.

The topic of the Air Force memorandum was officer quotas set by race and gender. This pushed for a rapid purge, and it was pure racism.

Brown and his comrades want the white officers, who represent 80% of the officer corps, to be closer to 40%.

For Brown, it isn’t about talent, experience, or what’s best for the nation. It’s about purging white men. This is who will lead our Armed Forces. What could go wrong?

If you notice, the Biden administration appoints the worst possible people for every position. That’s what tyrants have done during every revolution. They put in their people, the worst people, people who will obey the ideology without question.