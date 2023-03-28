Leak: CDC Uses Tax Dollars for Secret School LGBTQIA Plans

Project Veritas published leaked audio revealing mandatory CDC guidelines on transgender ideology in the state of New Mexico. This is the LGBTQIA training session sent to Project Veritas by a teacher in Albuquerque.

“There are some things you should not disclose to anyone, even if you think it would be helpful,” says Angela Ruiz, a representative of student health and life skills of Albuquerque Public Schools.

Even if they don’t have a gender LGBTQIA support plan, students can determine their gender and which “sex-segregated facility they want to use or to request specific names or pronouns for use.”

They have safe zone programs for alleged elementary school transgender students. They often do it at lunch because if they use after-school sessions, parents will have to give permission slips.

In other words, they do this without parental permission, behind their backs, usurping the parents’ roles.

The funding comes from the CDC, along with the guidelines. Teachers are told, “to focus on protocols for LGBTQ plus students, which teachers must adhere to even if it means circumventing parental involvement.”

Gender support only requires the administrator, the student, and the Just director. Parents are not needed. When you don’t involve parents, it’s called a “conversation.”

You must use whatever name or pronouns the student tells you to use. You may never tell anyone. Parents are never told any of this. Imagine all the immigrant parents who barely speak English and how they can be taken advantage of as they indoctrinate the children?

Ruiz says, “There are some things that you cannot disclose to anyone, even if you think it would be helpful. So, if a student comes to you and they disclose that they’re a member of the LGBTQ plus community, or they disclose to you, ‘hey, I’m transgender,’ or they come to you and say yeah my legal name is Michael but I go by Michelle, or they come to you and say can you please use they/them pronouns. Any of these four pieces of information you cannot tell anyone.”

“What’s really really important is before you call home find out how the student is addressed at home. Sadly, we have students that are not able to be out at home. They’re not safe to be out at home. So, when we’re coming home we want to make sure we’re using what’s in synergy…”

Also, if a teacher uses the wrong pronoun, it could be a Title IX violation, says Ruiz.

The CDC puts millions of your tax dollars into these bizarre programs.

