Your Friendly IRS Makes Home Visits If You’re a Twitter Files Reporter

It’s becoming clearer why the Biden regime needs 87,000 new agents. They make house calls! They have a large armed contingent too, in case the home visits aren’t enough to impress you.

Author Michael Shellenberger wrote on Twitter that while Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger were testifying before Congress on Federal government weaponization, the IRS showed up at Mr. Taibbi’s home.

That’s not suspect at all.

He tweeted excerpts from the Wall Street Journal article by the Editorial Board addressing it:

“When did the IRS start to dis­patch agents for sur­prise house calls?. If the IRS wants to au­dit a re­turn, it sched­ules a meet­ing at the agent’s of­fice. It doesn’t drop by unan­nounced.”

“The cu­ri­ous tim­ing of this visit, on the heels of the FTC de­mand that Twit­ter turn over names of jour­nal­ists, raises ques­tions about po­ten­tial in­tim­i­da­tion, and Mr. Jor­dan is right to want to see doc­u­ments and com­mu­ni­ca­tions re­lat­ing to the Taibbi visit.”

They won’t accept his tax returns and they owe him money – lots of it!

“Mr. Taibbi has pro­vided the com­mit­tee with doc­u­men­ta­tion show­ing his 2018 re­turn had been elec­tron­i­cally ac­cepted, and he says the IRS never no­ti­fied him or his ac­coun­tants of a prob­lem af­ter he filed that 2018 re­turn more than four-and-a-half years ago.”

WSJ also wrote: He [Taibbi] says the IRS initially rejected his 2021 return, which he later refiled, and it was rejected again—even though Mr. Taibbi says his accountants refiled it with an IRS-provided pin number. Mr. Taibbi notes that in neither case was the issue “monetary,” and that the IRS owes him a “considerable” sum.

One gets the feeling that Democrats, angry about Taibbi’s reporting, pushed the IRS into this intimidating assault.

As the Journal noted, “This effort has already inspired government bullying, with Chair Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission targeting new Twitter owner Elon Musk and demanding the company “identify all journalists” granted access to the Twitter files.”

Americans should fear the IRS. If they are unleashed against political opponents, they can be unleashed against anyone for any reason.

The IRS never stops auditing Donald Trump. Curious, isn’t it? You’ll never see an audit of the billions sent to Ukraine. That somehow doesn’t matter.

