HomePoliticsThe Latest in News & Opinion Leaked Fed employees’ zoom call discussing sabotaging Trump admin By M. Dowling - January 17, 2021 2 A shocking leaked zoom call shows U.S. Federal Employees openly discussing how to sabotage the Trump administration by leaking and/or withholding information. It is truly unbelievable. Watch: Related PowerInbox
It’s past time to wake the sleeping giant. 1776 must rise again. The military must be directly involved. The power and lightning of the throne must be loosed by the archangel.
They are fighting hard against the man, the EPIC SAGA of the worker’s struggle against the white male capitalist pig patriarchy unfurls at their fingers in the form of binary code…oh wait they are the man.
Trust funds doing alright? Is that easy six figures gig just the tombs for the poor downtrodden comrades?