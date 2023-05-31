Leave Chick-fil-A Alone

OPINION

In 2020, Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy shined the shoes of a black musician. It was right after the George Floyd riots, and Mr. Cathy is very religious and people-centered.

The video of him doing it has been resuscitated and is circulating with a call to boycott Chick-fil-A. While the video and the action are cringeworthy, it’s old, and it’s not to promote the weird sexualization of children.

I included it below and did report on it negatively in 2020. However, that was then, and this is now. It does not apply to what Target and Bud Light are doing.

Conservatives led on the organic boycott of Target and Bud Light because they are harming children and women. The LA Dodgers probably fall into the same category. However, Mr. Cathy has the right to feel the way he does. His view is he is a servant of God. Mr. Cathy does no harm, and boycotting him makes conservatives look bad.

He doesn’t promote crazy gender ideology, indoctrination, and the castration or any mutilation of children.

We need to pick our battles. Overkill will kill us. We don’t want to be ignored.

This clip is now an anachronism.

Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy says ALL whites should get on their knees and shine black peoples’ shoes with “a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment”. pic.twitter.com/KlEotHowWU — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) May 30, 2023

