Left Is Happy to Report Smugglers Are Cutting Through the New Wall

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that smugglers and gangs have been using cordless reciprocating saws to cut through the new sections of the border wall. The violent transnational gangs want to continue smuggling drugs, guns, and people into the United States. They are not easily stopped.

Reporters and other people of the left seem to think that is good news. They think it’s funny that criminals are getting into the USA through the border wall so they can destroy our youth, our culture, and put Americans in danger.

Lawlessness is fine with them, but border walls are not. We must continue to let the riff-raff into the country in response to their new ideological belief that walls have no value. They suddenly care about the cost of the wall but want to spend us into default with absurd healthcare plans and the Green New Deal.

On the other hand, their ideology also demands law-abiding Americans give up their guns.

They seem to believe criminals won’t be able to get guns somehow, although Democrats are encouraging the gun smugglers’ illegal activities by cooperating with cartels who want an open border.

The wall has slowed the influx. Everyone should want that, but not everyone does. They would rather see failure.

The wall is one tool to slow the criminals down until agents can get to them. Would Democrats prefer to see nothing done?

This isn’t Trump’s wall, it’s America’s wall.

THE DEMOCRATS SPREAD THEIR HAPPY NEWS

Hahahahahahahahaha, I’d like to buy a souvenir piece of the big beautiful wall from the Sinaloa Cartels website, Hahahahahahahaha Smugglers are sawing through new sections of Trump’s border wall – The Washington Post https://t.co/wGpD8B5QpJ — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) November 2, 2019

Smugglers are cutting their way though the new border wall — one that Trump has said is “virtually impenetrable.” https://t.co/9LSd3bu9RY — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 2, 2019

“The breaches in the border barrier have been made using a popular cordless household tool known as a reciprocating saw that retails at hardware stores for as little as $100” https://t.co/m2qosiBUGz — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 2, 2019

FUN FACT: Smugglers in Mexico have repeatedly cut holes in Trump’s newly constructed “impenetrable” border wall using power tools, opening gaps large enough for people to pass through. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 2, 2019

Friday night: Trump says you can't cut through the wall. Saturday morning: Washington Post reports that smugglers are absolutely cutting through Trump's wall. HOW IS THIS REAL LIFE!? 😂https://t.co/DTL9WCJyhu https://t.co/gt8ybCCKhs — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 2, 2019