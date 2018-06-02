Leftist Bishop Talbert Swan Calls Candace Owens a “Coon”

Candace Owens is the communications director for Turning Point USA. She recently turned down a million dollar offer to remain at her $50,000 job at Turning Point. The media has been hunting around for dirt on her and her family that has caused her family to become hurt and frightened. She is a target for the haters over her beliefs.

If anything, it should show Americans how evil and hateful these people of the left are.

Take Reverand Swan for example. He is filled with blanket hate and has been tweeting up a storm of hate several times a day. He called Candace Owens, a lovely young woman, a “coon”.

THE FOLLOWING HATE IS FROM A SO-CALLED ‘LIBERAL’ MAN OF THE CLOTH

This pastor and radio personality is a terrible bigot and very judgemental. Blacks listen to him. He’s powerful but he’s as bad as Rev. Al and insane Rev. Farrakhan.

When one poster suggested he check out Candace Owens Saturday, he called her a coon.

No thanks, I’m on a no coon diet. https://t.co/cSndyUHYN1 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 2, 2018

He hates conservative blacks as much as he hates whites.

“Blacks sold blacks into slavery” is the bigot’s defense for the worst form of slavery in history. In modern day, do you know who those blacks would be?: @RealBenCarson @JLPtalk @RealCandaceO @kanyewest @DiamondandSilk @REALStaceyDash @SheriffClarke – “the blacks” you love. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 25, 2018

So many of these following comments are just normal statements and he’s labelled them racist.

If you get these responses, you’re talking to a BIGOT: “There’s more to the story” “If you just do what you’re told” “Cops have a hard job” “White people get shot too” “He was a thug” “Why is everything about race?” “What about black on black crime?” “All lives matter” — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 27, 2018

If you are a Trump supporter, you are a moron. He dismisses free thinking. Hasn’t anyone told him about the low black unemployment?

Black Trump supporters refuse to reconcile with the ignorant anti-blackness he’s been spouting and have decided to rally behind the idea that they are “free thinkers.” They parrot alt-right talking points like it’s some form of independent thought. We call it “cooning.” — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 29, 2018

The KKK was a Democrat group. Anyone joining had to be a Democrat. A number of these bigots ended up in Congress as Democrats. The parties never switched. The Jim Crow laws were Democrat laws.

Happy Saturday Tweetahs! The Trumpkins supremacists, skinheads, and klansmen are coming for a brotha early in the morning. Let me grab my can of Raid!! Let’s go!#SaturdayMotivation #SaturdayMorning — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 2, 2018

He’s very racist. He hates whites.

I don’t need anyone who tweets Franklin Graham, MAGA robots, James Woods, and Donald Trump lecturing me on my faith. Get off my timeline with your pseudo, pretend, remixed, whitenized, bigoted, fake Christianity. Be gone! https://t.co/KbGG4GcCAQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 2, 2018