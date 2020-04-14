Leftist governors will delay economic recovery, demand $500 billion

As President Trump forms a council to begin reopening the government with a soft target date of May 1st, leftists governors on the east and west coasts have gone rogue.

In the west, Andrew Cuomo of New York has joined with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

While on a televised conference call, the governors bashed President Trump and the federal government’s response to the crisis after all he has done for their states. They will come up with a plan to partially reopen “within weeks,” probably not May 1st.

The governors gushed over one another and of Cuomo’s leadership both of New York and of the country throughout the pandemic.

It was an unmistakable response to President Trump’s remarks that ‘it is the decision of the President’ when to reopen businesses.

Can’t they work together?

Cuomo, who praised the President when he was getting the things he needed and didn’t need but demanded, is now calling him “vicious.” He also claimed it was “interesting” that he shirked shutting down the country but wanted to be the one to reopen it.

President Trump always said he was working with and wanted to work closely with the governors.

Cuomo sounds like an angry school child who just had his iPhone taken away during class.

THE PACTS TO DELAY RE-OPENING THE GOVERNMENT

States are not allowed to enter into compacts with each other, but the governors of New York (Cuomo), New Jersey (Murphy), Connecticut (Lamont), Pennsylvania (Wolfe), Delaware (Carney) and Rhode Island (Raimondo) set up a pact against President Trump and opening the government on May 1st.

At the same time, the governors of California (Newsom), Oregon (Brown) and Washington State (Inslee) are planning their delayed re-openings. They will always put health first, they say.

They control most of the U.S. ports and can suppress the economy as they stall to hurt the President by destroying the economy.

They will possibly follow Fauci’s extreme guidance for not opening until everyone is tested or there have been no deaths for a period of time.

Aside from this being a power struggle having nothing to do with the welfare of Americans, the east coast governors are demanding $500 billion.

Despite all the leftists claiming President Trump wants all the attention and is holding rallies during pressers, it is different when the Don of New York is involved: