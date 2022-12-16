Leftist Journalists Suspended for Posting Musk “Assassination Coordinates”

Elon Musk explained why he suspended several allegedly prominent Twitter users of the Left. The Left, not used to banning, thought it was because they criticized him. It wasn’t. Mr. Musk was doxxed, and his movements were tracked. They basically released “assassination coordinates.”

ASSASSINATION COORDINATES

On Wednesday, the automated ElonJet account—and its creator, University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney—had been suspended from the platform. Several dozen accounts used publicly available data to track the movements of several high-profile figures, including several Russian oligarchs and former President Donald Trump.

The Twitter users gave away his real-time location, knowing an unhinged person could kill him. He has received death threats, and they set him up for assassination.

“Same doxxing rules apply to journalists as to everyone else,” Musk said in a thread by venture capitalist Mike Solana.

His doxxing rule is real.

He added, “They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service.

Assassination coordinates? It sounds like a good reason to suspend to me.

Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

CRITICIZE, DON’T ENDANGER

“Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not, he told Taylor Lorenz, who jumps to conclusions regularly. Washington Post has her on their front page.

Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

Keith Olbermann was among the suspended for sending the coordinates around.

“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok,” Elon said.

THE STALKER

On Wednesday night, Musk released a video of a man who stalked and attacked the car his young son was riding in. He Tweeted, “Anyone recognize this person or car?” The video showed a masked man in black inside the vehicle.

He plans to sue Sweeney, but it might be difficult since the information is publicly available.

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

MASTODON – ITES CAN’T FIGURE IT OUT

Mastodon and links to it are suspended for posting the exact coordinates. Sweeney hasn’t posted for the past eight hours. His response to the suspension is “Elon has gone on damage control banning journalists. Any and everything related to me is banned. So much for free speech.”

He left out the fact that a stalker was climbing on the car his young son was in, and no apologies were forthcoming.

Sweeney posted Elon Musk’s Jet, gave out its serial number, and tracked it with a bot using public ADS-B data.

Mastodon is a left-wing echo chamber, and they are harshly criticizing him, which is bizarre because a stalker was threatening his family, looking for him, no doubt. The Mastodon users are glorifying the reporters who reposted the information, saying Musk simply isn’t tough enough for this.

How would they react if someone exposed their coordinates and were later stalked or their young child was stalked?

It’s a one-way street for ridiculous CNN.

According to @cnn, a threat to safety occurs when you criticize someone they like, but not when you publish real-time assassination coordinates of someone they don’t. pic.twitter.com/OaxZ3NrLmA — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) December 15, 2022

Related