The Hidden Files of the Killing of John Fitzgerald Kennedy

It’s hard to describe how beloved and charming John Fitzgerald Kennedy and his family were to people who didn’t live through it. No one has come close since. His death was a traumatic one for the nation. To this day, key information is kept hidden from the American public. Why? We seek to answer that question.

The government just released more than 13,000 JFK files nearly sixty years after JFK’s assassination by Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963.

While thousands of pages were released, thousands of files remain hidden. They sanitized the release.

Oswald was murdered by Jack Ruby in the basement of the Dallas police headquarters on November 24, 1963. Ruby later died in prison from cancer. Ruby said he killed Oswald because of his great admiration for the Kennedys. He claimed he was enraged over the murder. Others said he was a police informant and a sketchy character.

The Warren Commission, which operated in secrecy, found no evidence of a conspiracy. In 1978, the House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded in a preliminary report that Kennedy was “probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy” that may have involved multiple shooters and organized crime.

Presently, the government continues to hide 3% to 5% of the documents. By not releasing the documents, people are naturally suspicious, given the strange events surrounding the death.

One source told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that the CIA was involved.

The Story of the Killing of John Fitzgerald Kennedy

One of the revelations from the tranche of documents was the unsurprising fact that his successor, Lyndon Baines Johnson, was in the Klu Klux Klan. The Klan was the activist arm of the Democrat Party at the time.

The murder of the beloved and charismatic president was headline news for years, with suspicions over the very suspect chain of events. The term “conspiracy theory” erupted in the lexicon in 1964 as people speculated on who killed Kennedy and why.

Many believe it is the greatest unsolved mystery of our times. There was a man allegedly hunkered down in the grassy knoll, and a grainy photo appeared. The trajectory of the bullet seemed improbable or impossible. There were many other questions.

Kennedy had a lot of enemies, from the Mafia to LBJ to the CIA and the FBI, who allegedly regarded him as dangerous. Anyone who questioned the assassination was called a conspiracy theorist, and it wasn’t until years later that we learned the Warren Commission was flawed.

Four of the most compelling films made about the assassination will make you into a conspiracy theorist.

Executive Action

“The 1973 movie raises the specter of two “Oswalds,” anti-Castro Cubans and ex-CIA agents, as part of a shadowy conspiracy to whack the liberal-leaning chief executive. Executive Action is also noteworthy for its left-leaning pedigree: It was co-written by ex-Communist Party member Dalton Trumbo, who’d been one of the blacklisted Hollywood Ten, and co-produced by Dan Bessie, whose father, Spanish Civil War veteran Alvah, had also been a member of the Ten.”

Oliver Stone’s movie, JFK.

Stone envisioned a conspiracy with a host of culprits.

“JFK is probably the finest Hollywood assassination/conspiracy movie ever made. At the peak of his powers, Stone skillfully demolishes the Warren Commission Report piece by piece, constructing an alternative history wherein Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner plays the New Orleans DA, who is a bit of canny casting, portrays Earl Warren!) leads an all-star cast on an epic quest for the truth to find out who killed Camelot’s king. And, most importantly, as Donald Sutherland’s inside man Col. Fletcher Prouty ponders in this exhaustively well-researched film: “Why?”

Stone was subjected to a wave of character assassinations for this film.

Rush to Judgment

“The very first Kennedy assassination film is the 1966 documentary Rush to Judgment, directed by the radical filmmaker Emile de Antonio and written by the unstoppable Mark Lane. This crudely-made, low-budget, nonfiction film is artless… but often chilling.”

The Zapruder Film

“Dallas businessman Abraham Zapruder was filming the fateful presidential motorcade in Dealey Plaza with his Bell & Howell camera, on a concrete pedestal at Elm Street on Nov. 22, 1963, when shots rang out.

“The 26-second, 486 frames of silent, 8mm color celluloid he captured is the Urtext for conspiracy movies and the most telling depiction of what happened that day in Dallas. According to Executive Action’s Donald Freed: “That’s the film behind all the films.”

“In it, JFK rides in his limousine and appears to be caught in a crossfire, hit by bullets being fired from different positions. And while Oswald is supposed to be behind Kennedy, the president seems to be hit by a final shot fired from in front of him — perhaps from the fabled grassy knoll — as his skull explodes in frame 313…

The Zapruder film makes conspiracy theorists of all of us. Do you believe the bullets came from different directions, or do you believe the Warren Commission’s “magic bullet” theory?

This is the one that stunned me the most. As you watch him slumped over but still alive, another burst of fire is the kill shot. It appears to come from a different direction.

Kennedy was warned not to travel to Dallas and to abandon the idea of an open limousine. He wasn’t popular in Dallas, and there were death threats. The President went anyway, in an open limousine, and was greeted with cheers and excitement. It was becoming a very successful event.

More about the movies can be found on this link.

The Polaroid of the Moment Kennedy Was Shot

The Umbrella Man and the Dark-Complected Man

There were at least two men who appeared to carry radios and three who seemed to be signaling. The Umbrella Man came forward.

The Grassy Knoll

Tucker Carlson discussed the John Fitzgerald Kennedy investigation on his show last night. The assassination, he said correctly, was an extraordinary series of bizarre events.

The Truth Might Still Be Hidden

The Warren Commission was shoddy and corrupt. After fifty years, the CIA admitted they had a relationship with Lee Harvey Oswald.

The New York Times coined the term “conspiracy theory” to debunk any questioning of the assassination. They weaponized disagreement.

Before Ruby died, a therapist visited him in his cell and proclaimed him insane, although no one saw him as such. The therapist, Louis Jolyon West, was working for the CIA, was into mind control, and gave powerful psychiatric drugs to people without their knowledge.

Fox News has a source who was deeply familiar with the information that is withheld from the public. They asked him if he thought the CIA was involved. He unhesitatingly said he believes they were.

“Yes, I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all fake.”

Within the US government, there are potential forces who answer to no one and are free to do what they want. A rogue government within a government that is more powerful than the democracy we see.

Tucker Explains:

Continuation with Miranda Devine

People on the Right thought the doubters were merely left-wing conspiracy theories. Not too many think that now.

From the excuse for the Iraq War to the destruction of the Trump presidency to a fake insurrection, we’ve been red-pilled on the power and corruption in our government.

Why keep the remaining files secret? Is it because the CIA was involved?

