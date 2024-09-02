Leftists Attempt to Kidnap US Sailors in Turkey

George Papadopoulos reported that Navy personnel from the USS Ross were victims of an alleged attempted kidnapping in Izmir, Turkey. The sailors were rescued.

After seeing the incident, five U.S. soldiers joined in, and the police intervened. All fifteen attackers had been detained, and an investigation was launched.

The U.S. Embassy to Turkey confirmed the attack and said the U.S. soldiers were now safe.

The reports claim it was an attack, not admitting to what looks like a kidnapping.

The Attack

“The victims of the assault in İzmir today are now safe. We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation,” the U.S. Embassy in Turkey said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“A group of 15 people, two women, and 13 men, members of the Turkish Youth Union (TGB), physically attacked 2 U.S. military personnel in civilian clothes,” the Izmir Governorship, the local governor’s office, said in a post on X.

The Navy said the sailors were on leave from the destroyer USS Ross when about 15 to 20 people who claimed to be from the Turkish Youth Union began “verbally and physically assaulting the sailors.”

The video shows one of the Turks telling the Americans, “We define you as murderers and killers and want you to get out of our land.”

The sailors were then shoved and had things thrown at them. Several of the Turkish men tried to grab one American sailor and white bags were produced, which they tried to put over the sailors’ heads while other Turks chanted, “Go home, Yankee.” The sailors wrenched themselves free.

“The sailors managed to remove themselves from the situation without sustaining injuries and are safely back aboard USS Ross,” the Navy said.

Turkey, a Muslim country, is a U.S. ally and a member of NATO.

The Turkish Youth Union is a violent, leftist group that hates the West. It is based in Turkey’s universities and has expressed opposition to alleged “U.S. imperialism.”

Another video shows a third US navy soldier being forcefully detained by Turkish people – while he pleads for „HELP“ the Turks listen to a speaker of the Turkish Youth Union chanting an ultra-nationalistic speech. Other US soldiers present were unsure of what to do – they knew… https://t.co/DM8oLOdbmy pic.twitter.com/lPrg4Ay5pR — ScharoMaroof (@ScharoMaroof) September 2, 2024