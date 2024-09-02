Six Slain: Biden Blames Israel, Tim Walz’s Reaction Is the Worst

After another vacation – 17 days in Rehoboth – Biden returned to the White House on Monday. He is meeting with the U.S. hostage deal negotiating team. He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not doing enough to secure an agreement.

Hamas keeps turning down deals. The only deal they will accept is absurdly unacceptable. Why doesn’t Biden mention that instead of giving them over a hundred million dollars?

A reporter asked Biden, “Do you think it’s time for Prime Minister Netanyahu to do more on this issue? Do you think he’s doing enough?”

“No,” Biden replied emphatically.

About a final hostage deal, Biden said, “We’re very close to that.”

Right, sure he is.

Biden might present a new deal soon.

According to senior administration officials, President Biden is considering presenting one final deal.

According to one of the officials, if the deal falls apart, it could lead to the end of the U.S.-led negotiations.

Another senior official said they all have a “sense of urgency and believe this negotiation needs to come to a close.”

“President Biden expressed his devastation and outrage at the murder and reaffirmed the importance of holding Hamas’s leaders accountable,” the White House said in a statement after the meeting.

He must have been very sad in his beach chair in Rehoboth.

Here is Tim Walz’s response:

6 hostages found dead in Gaza and this is tampon Tim’s response. pic.twitter.com/jIzDv3XEd3 — JESSE JAMES (@1bigJawBone) September 1, 2024

The terrorists did what terrorists do. They released the last messages of the six young hostages. One is an American, and our administration doesn’t mention that.

The families must be devastated. What about the babies they put in cages and the other children they captured?