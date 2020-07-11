Leftists don’t like Roger Stone’s commutation as Roger dances (video)

Democrats are infuriated and going wild on social media over the President commuting the sentence of Roger Stone. With the virus going around, we’re glad he’s out. He’s vulnerable given his health issues. Stone didn’t deserve the death penalty. He’s now dancing up a storm (see the last video)

You can read President Trump’s press secretary’s statement about the commutation on this link.

The first paragraph reads:

Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency. There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election. The collusion delusion spawned endless and farcical investigations, conducted at great taxpayer expense, looking for evidence that did not exist. As it became clear that these witch hunts would never bear fruit, the Special Counsel’s Office resorted to process-based charges leveled at high-profile people in an attempt to manufacture the false impression of criminality lurking below the surface. These charges were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice.

If President Trump wins this next election, watch for Democrats impeaching him again on the basis of this commutation.

We posted a few of the comments, but mostly, who cares what they think? They have zero credibility.

