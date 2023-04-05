Leftists Rail Against NPR’s New Twitter Label as State-Affiliated Media

Twitter labeled NPR as US-State-Affiliated Media, and NPR wants the designation removed. NPR gets substantial funding from the US government funds with taxpayer dollars. That’s not the only or most important reason they are State media [like Pravda].

The fact that Democrats and leftists, in general, are angry should tell us something.

KJP gave a strong defense of NPR because it’s their media, thus the label:

Totally: the best way for a news outlet like @NPR to show they’re not beholden to the US government and are unbiased is to have the WH Press Secretary rise to her feet in defense of NPR and heap praise on their great reporting:pic.twitter.com/ygTRFPMkiO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2023

President and CEO John Lansing, a longtime government operative, issued a statement:

NPR stands for freedom of speech & holding the powerful accountable. A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy.

My full statement on the recent inaccurate Twitter label below: pic.twitter.com/kdusUNtNUo — John Lansing (@johnlansing) April 5, 2023

NPR, State Propaganda

NPR hired a government propaganda chief as CEO. He was chief executive of the government agency that oversees Voice of America, Radio and Television Martí, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, among others.

Typically, NPR hires government operatives in the upper echelons.

As an example of NPR’s bias, they wrote: “Four years ago, Lansing was named by President Barack Obama to be the first chief executive of the broadcasting outfit that was renamed the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Lansing has won plaudits from journalists for his rousing defense of a free press even while serving in the Trump administration, which has been notably hostile to traditional notions of the role of journalism in civic life.”

First, they mention his background running propagandized USAGM; then they make a gratuitous comment about Trump that’s not even true.

It’s ironic that a man who has spent his career facilitating US state-affiliated media now complains about his outlet correctly receiving that label.

As an example, NPR dismissed a laptop containing evidence of 459 crimes the Biden family and their business associates committed as “not really news” and a “distraction” days before the 2020 presidential election. NPR continues to turn a blind eye to the Biden family’s crimes.

