NATO Chief Stoltenberg States Kyiv Will Become a NATO Member

During a press conference, a journalist from a Ukrainian outlet asked NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about Ukraine joining NATO. He responded: that Kyiv could win the war and become a NATO member in one day.

That’s a statement sure to convince Russia that this war is an existentialist threat.

Stoltenberg stated that the “main focus” now is to ensure that Ukraine remains a sovereign, independent nation in Europe. “The first step toward any membership of Ukraine to NATO is to ensure that Ukraine prevails, and that is why the U.S. and its partners have provided unprecedented support for Ukraine.”

Russia will never allow it.

Since Ukraine is at war, membership in NATO would trigger Article 5.

UKRAINE MUST REMAIN A DEMOCRATIC NATION

Stoltenberg said Ukraine must prevail as an independent, democratic nation.

It depends on how you define “democratic” since they are anything but democratic. Ukraine’s President Zelensky just put “electronic shackles” on Metropolitan Pavel, a senior bishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). Pavel was taken into custody last week as Kiev sought to oust UOC monks from the historic monastery which he heads.

Zelensky is afraid of the priests and monks, fearing they are loyal to Russia. He doesn’t appear to have evidence.

NOW – Ukraine will become a member of NATO — Stoltenberg pic.twitter.com/x3JL3SZgk7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 5, 2023

