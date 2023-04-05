Alan Dershowitz Believes Donald Trump Will Be Convicted in NY

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz spoke with Charlie Kirk on his radio show and questioned him about the upcoming trial of Donald Trump in New York. Alan Dershowitz told Mr. Kirk that he believes Donald Trump will be convicted.

Dershowitz was on the legal team representing Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2020. Since he made it a practice not to represent the same client twice, he told Mr. Kirk that he isn’t his lawyer.

“But I would certainly be happy to participate in the court of public opinion; I don’t think I could get this case dismissed so easily.”

“I don’t think that if you had the best lawyers in the history of the world, Abraham Lincoln and John Marshall, a New York City judge would dismiss this case because that New York City judge’s life would be over,” he said.

The law professor made an alarming prediction about Trump’s indictment.

“I think he probably will be convicted by a New York jury who voted for Bragg and voted to get Trump. It will be reversed on appeal. It will never be affirmed all the way up to the Supreme Court.”’

The one caveat is if there is a change of venue. The only place where he could get a fair jury is Staten Island. The same will hold true in the potential Fulton County and D.C trials.

It’s chilling that Donald Trump will be tried before a biased jury. That’s not a jury of his peers, but he would not likely get a venue change with this progressive judge.

Bragg also asked for the trial to start in the middle of the campaign next January.

Go to 35:25:

