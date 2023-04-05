Alan Dershowitz Believes Donald Trump Will Be Convicted in NY

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz spoke with Charlie Kirk on his radio show and questioned him about the upcoming trial of Donald Trump in New York. Alan Dershowitz told Mr. Kirk that he believes Donald Trump will be convicted.
Dershowitz was on the legal team representing Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2020. Since he made it a practice not to represent the same client twice, he told Mr. Kirk that he isn’t his lawyer.
“But I would certainly be happy to participate in the court of public opinion; I don’t think I could get this case dismissed so easily.”
“I don’t think that if you had the best lawyers in the history of the world, Abraham Lincoln and John Marshall, a New York City judge would dismiss this case because that New York City judge’s life would be over,” he said.
The law professor made an alarming prediction about Trump’s indictment.
“I think he probably will be convicted by a New York jury who voted for Bragg and voted to get Trump. It will be reversed on appeal. It will never be affirmed all the way up to the Supreme Court.”’
The one caveat is if there is a change of venue. The only place where he could get a fair jury is Staten Island. The same will hold true in the potential Fulton County and D.C trials.
It’s chilling that Donald Trump will be tried before a biased jury. That’s not a jury of his peers, but he would not likely get a venue change with this progressive judge.
Bragg also asked for the trial to start in the middle of the campaign next January.
Call me a pessimist but I think democrat tyranny will get worse before it gets better.
And I don t think that if a Republican becomes President in 2024 it will have much effect,
why?
Because the past gives you an idea of what is ahead,
Trump was President for 4 years and democrats increased the volume on their tyranny, they did not do less of it, they did more of it!
The Mueller-Russia investigation ( and many republicans thrown in jail ),
Two impeachment
and the rigged 2020 election that had been prepared while a Republican was in charge…
It made no difference that the President from 2016 to 2020 was Republican,
Democrats did whatever they wanted, they persecuted anyone they wanted as if they were the ones in the White house.
All of that has only emboldened them…especially since they never pay a price for any of their crimes ( just ask Hunter or Joe…)
That is why they arrested Trump yesterday
That is why we will see a lot more tyrannical horror from Democrats for years to come
They will be more tyrannical until something gives.
Maybe Democrats will destroy the economy so much that finally enough democrat voters will refuse to vote democrat,
maybe democrats will cause so much suffering that some states will secede,
maybe civil unrest will turn into civil war,
who knows
But I predict the democrat tyranny will get worse before it gets better.
