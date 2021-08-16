Leon Panetta tells Biden, take responsibility & compares Afghanistan to Bay of Pigs

















Joe Biden spoke for about 16 minutes today about how he isn’t responsible for Afghanistan, pretending it was all about leaving and not leaving badly. That’s what is known as gaslighting. He did spend almost 30 seconds talking about what he would do. He sent soldiers when asked to help with the evacuation. That appears to be it.

In the meantime, the Taliban are reportedly going door to door looking for Westerners, girls to rape, homes to steal, and SOFs and pilots to slaughter.

Biden did such a good job that China is now threatening Taiwan, saying the “US won’t help” if war breaks out.”

Even Barack Obama’s former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta wants Biden to take responsibility for the chaos. He said in the wake of the collapse of Afghanistan, the United State’s credibility on the world stage has taken a significant blow.

He lambasted the Biden administration’s execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal, comparing it to the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 when US-backed Cuban forces tried to land in Cuba but were rebuffed by the communist regime.

“In many ways, I think of John Kennedy and the Bay of Pigs, you know?” Panetta told CNN on Monday, referring to then-President John F. Kennedy. “It unfolded quickly and the president thought that everything would be fine and that was not the case. But President Kennedy took responsibility for what took place.”

“I strongly recommend to President [Joe] Biden that he take responsibility and admit the mistakes that were made,” the former Pentagon chief added.

“We have been through a difficult few days here in Afghanistan, and he’s got to make clear to the American people that as commander in chief, he is going to continue to protect our national security and that we are going to go after terrorists wherever the hell they’re at,” the former CIA chief added.

Biden, he said, has “to ensure that the United States of America remains a strong world leader that can work with our allies to try to protect peace and prosperity,” adding: “That is the message he’s got to give the American people and the world because our credibility right now is in question.”

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta: “I strongly recommend to President Biden that he take responsibility, admit the mistakes that were made.” pic.twitter.com/4hh6o3XmRf — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2021

President Trump’s statement today about Joe Biden.

