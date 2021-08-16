Uh oh, 25th Amendment’s trending but Biden can still read off teleprompters

















25th Amendment trended for hours on Twitter today but it will likely go nowhere.

Joe Biden is a national disgrace. He went into hiding as Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban, Joe emerged to blame everyone but himself for what happened.

The disastrous pullout from Afghanistan is his fault. Biden was given a plan when he “took office,” but he decided to not follow any plan. Today, he claimed in his address to the nation that the administration planned for any contingency but that is obviously a lie.

Donald Trump would literally drop a MOAB on the terrorists if he was President.

The Taliban knew that if Trump was in office, he would bomb them to Hell if they tried to take the country.

But with Joe Biden, they knew how weak he is.

According to declassified intelligence documents, Osama Bin Laden actually wanted to kill Barack Obama so that Joe Biden would become President and destroy America through his sheer stupidity.

Joe Biden is the worst president since James Buchanan. Others know it too. Leaks from the White House suggest that the other night, Joe Biden went to bed early because he was becoming confused by the differing intelligence reports.

This was as Kabul was about to fall.

KAMALA DIDN’T WANT THIS “SH-T” PINNED ON HER

Many have turned to Kamala Harris to step up and be the voice of the administration. Allegedly she refused to go on camera and shouted, “You will not pin this sh*t on me!”

“Shade War going hot – Kamala refused a request to do a presser today,” Jack Posobiec reported. “Said she was focused on Haiti not Afghanistan. Now staffers for the rival teams have been openly fighting all day, per WH official.”

We thought it was only time before Kamala became Afghanistan Csar.

Biden’s administration is collapsing seven months in

Our so-called President is a befuddled elderly man who has dementia and is putting the USA in a very dangerous position.

He’s destroying the country – permanently. Biden appears to want to destroy the country.

He knew that ending border wall construction, canceling Trump’s policies, and reimplementing catch and release would cause a border crisis leading to millions coming across the border to determine the future of our country instead of citizens.

Dementia Joe knew that canceling pipelines and overregulating the energy industry would destroy the energy sector. We’ve gone from the long-sought energy independence to becoming reliant on our enemies for oil once again. Last week, Biden asked OPEC to increase oil output and they said ‘no.’

Biden knows how to destroy the economy, or at least his handlers behind the curtain do. Just look at the inflation.

And he knows how to turn Afghanistan over to terrorists in the worst possible way.

It’s all being done deliberately. It’s as if Bernie Sanders is president.

BIDEN NEEDS TO BE SENT INTO RETIREMENT

Biden is too stupid and demented to be president. He needs to be retired. The alternative is terrible but how can we keep this confused and amoral man in the highest office in the country?

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) raised the possibility of removing Joe Biden from office because of his gross mishandling of and disappearing act during the fall of Afghanistan.

“We must confront a serious question,” Sen. Scott asked. “Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”

Joe’s Cabinet will never remove him, and if he dies in office, they’ll tie him to his chair ala El Cid and tape-record his speeches.

Joe Biden should be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors but we don’t have control of the House.

As long as he can read off a teleprompter, we are likely stuck with him as he oversees the destruction of America.

