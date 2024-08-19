Let the Mostly Peaceful Chicago Protests Begin

By
M DOWLING
-
2
32

The protesters are in Chicago, and there are tens of thousands of them. chanting for an Intifada. They support Gaza, abortion, and against Donald Trump ahead of the Democrat National Convention in Chicago on Sunday, August 18.

A march organized by Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws: Coalition for Reproductive Justice & LGBTQ+ Liberation kicked off at Michigan and Wacker.

Lunatic commies:

Democrats are behind these riots and so-called protests.

Antifa is prepared to start riots.

The DNC wants IDs to get in. Howironic.


