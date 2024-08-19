On the Road with Comma-la and Tim

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

How do you know Tim Walz is lying? His lips are moving. Walz and Harris were in Pennsylvania today, and the man who calls Republicans “weird,” while weird himself, claimed they don’t call each other names. It’s not neighborly, says the communist.

How does he mean neighborly? He talks about it frequently, yet he had a snitch line during COVID-19 and then ordered the police to shoot paintballs at people who left their homes. Mao spoke of neighborliness in the sense of collectivism. Since he’s a great admirer of Mao’s ideology, perhaps that is how Walz means it.

Mao once said, “We must oppose the tendency towards selfish departmentalism by which the interests of one’s own unit are looked after to the exclusion of those of others. Whoever is indifferent to the difficulties of others, refuses to transfer cadres to other units on request, or releases only the inferior ones, “using the neighbor’s field as an outlet for his overflow,” and does not give the slightest consideration to other departments, localities or people – such a person is a selfish departmentalize who has entirely lost the spirit of communism.”

Communists are collectivists. The individual ceases to exist in some ways.

Harris needs to travel with Walz. He’s at least somewhat coherent. She has a ways to go when she’s not tightly programmed.

What is she saying here?

This was hysterical, Kamala, to no one ever.

Yeah, no. If they don’t win every game, they will be undefeated in some.

Is she drunk? That certainly would explain a lot.

She wants to spend a lot of money and give out a lot of freebies. Her statistics on returns are not true.

Incredibly pathetic and phony. Kamala shops in a convenience store.

What Vance says!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments