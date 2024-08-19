On the Road with Comma-la and Tim

How do you know Tim Walz is lying? His lips are moving. Walz and Harris were in Pennsylvania today, and the man who calls Republicans “weird,” while weird himself, claimed they don’t call each other names. It’s not neighborly, says the communist.

How does he mean neighborly? He talks about it frequently, yet he had a snitch line during COVID-19 and then ordered the police to shoot paintballs at people who left their homes. Mao spoke of neighborliness in the sense of collectivism. Since he’s a great admirer of Mao’s ideology, perhaps that is how Walz means it.

Mao once said, “We must oppose the tendency towards selfish departmentalism by which the interests of one’s own unit are looked after to the exclusion of those of others. Whoever is indifferent to the difficulties of others, refuses to transfer cadres to other units on request, or releases only the inferior ones, “using the neighbor’s field as an outlet for his overflow,” and does not give the slightest consideration to other departments, localities or people – such a person is a selfish departmentalize who has entirely lost the spirit of communism.”

Communists are collectivists. The individual ceases to exist in some ways.

COMMUNIST SLOB TIMOTHY WALZ: “We don’t call each other names. We don’t do it!” (Weirdo Walz constantly calls Republicans “weird” because we support secure borders, economic prosperity, and strong families) pic.twitter.com/II92hpB7Zc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Harris needs to travel with Walz. He’s at least somewhat coherent. She has a ways to go when she’s not tightly programmed.

What is she saying here?

My God this is incoherent https://t.co/aMKvgqUSvh — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 18, 2024

This was hysterical, Kamala, to no one ever.

Cringe: “Now let’s get back to work, shall we? Ha ha ha ha ha!” pic.twitter.com/pLKSMf6Zf5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Yeah, no. If they don’t win every game, they will be undefeated in some.

Kamala “Cringe” Harris tells a Pennsylvania football team: “You will be undefeated even if you don’t win every game” pic.twitter.com/tmBlsBW660 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Is she drunk? That certainly would explain a lot.

It is unbelievable. Absolute unbelievable. Imagine this dolt becoming POTUS and she might. Congrats USA, here is your own Trudeau (albeit Trudeau is way more feminine). https://t.co/ieSHrzmbZ8 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) August 18, 2024

She wants to spend a lot of money and give out a lot of freebies. Her statistics on returns are not true.

Kamala just took an ultra rare question from the press on how she plans on paying for her economic plan She used the phrase “return on investment” 4 times in one minute and says she’ll reduce “child povracy” by 50% She’s either nervous, drunk, or both Not ready for prime time pic.twitter.com/wQ1DrwHvrQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 18, 2024

Incredibly pathetic and phony. Kamala shops in a convenience store.

They sent Kamala into a Sheetz to pander for PA votes and it was a massive mistake I don’t think this woman has shopped in a convenience store once in her life pic.twitter.com/pwtncGjkci — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 18, 2024

What Vance says!

.@JDVance: “If you want to get back to peace and prosperity, Donald Trump delivered it once and he can do it again. If you want to double down on the failed policy that have delivered higher food and higher housing prices, well Kamala Harris has been VP for 3 1/2 years and I… pic.twitter.com/Ye3NglZhEM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024