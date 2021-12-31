Lets Go, Brandon, Brandon Brown Found a Sponsor Biden Won’t Like

Nascar race driver Brandon Brown of ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ aka ‘F Joe Biden’ fame has found a sponsor and it wasn’t easy. Brandon Brown was shunned by sponsors after a reporter interviewing him live said he was being cheered by the crowd with chants of Let’s Go, Brandon, when most of what people heard from the crowd was, “F- Joe Biden.”

LOL the “Let’s Go Brandon” video made it to international news pic.twitter.com/AXL9AxpeUZ — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 5, 2021

Now, Brown, who recently said he couldn’t find any deals, reached a sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency company LGBcoin. “The patriotic coin dubbed ‘America’s Coin’ aims to inspire positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream,” a Thursday release stated to fans.

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream. If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America,’” James Koutoulas, founder of Typhoon Capital Management, said in a Thursday release.

“Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver, but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years,” he also added. “His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of—an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America’s Driver.” You can watch the announcement video below.

Watch the announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68)

