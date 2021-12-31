Look at the Latest CDC ‘Scientific’ Changes to Guidelines

Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation for the public. People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter. The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.

The fact is there are nearly half a million people who have COVID. That affects the workforce significantly in an election year. They are not following the science. They are following the economy.

These people were never influenced by our health, in our humble opinion. They could care less or they wouldn’t let millions of unvaccinated people flood in and take US jobs. Their motives are very suspect.