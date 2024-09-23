Level 4 Travel Advisory for Haiti

Forget the cats; unvetted Haitian immigrants, mainly illegal, are dangerous. It’s downright moronic to take in unvetted foreigners, especially from the poorest, most crime-ridden nation in the hemisphere. We are committing suicide, and still, Americans are oblivious.

Now, please take a look at the travel advisory, which is a serious warning about the people of Haiti who are pouring into our country without vetting. Do you honestly believe only good people are coming?

If you like this, vote Harris-Walz.

Travel Advisory

September 18, 2024

Haiti – Level 4: Do Not Travel

Updated to reflect additional information on crime.

Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care.

Country Summary: Since March 2024, Haiti has been under a State of Emergency. Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti. They include robbery, carjackings, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom. Kidnapping is widespread, and U.S. citizens have been victims and have been hurt or killed. Kidnappers may plan carefully or target victims at random, unplanned times. Kidnappers will even target and attack convoys. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom requests. Victims’ families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members.

Protests, demonstrations, and roadblocks are common and unpredictable. They often damage or destroy infrastructure and can become violent. Mob killings and assaults by the public have increased, including targeting those suspected of committing crimes.

The airport in Port-au-Prince can be a focal point for armed activity. Armed robberies are common. Carjackers attack private vehicles stuck in traffic. They often target lone drivers, especially women. As a result, the U.S. embassy requires its staff to use official transportation to and from the airport.

Do not cross the border by land between Haiti and the Dominican Republic due to the threat of kidnapping and violence. These dangers are present on roads from major Haitian cities to the border. The U.S. embassy cannot help you enter the Dominican Republic by air, land, or sea. U.S. citizens who cross into the Dominican Republic at an unofficial crossing may face high immigration fines if they try to leave. The U.S. Coast Guard has concerns about security in the ports of Haiti. Until those are addressed, the Coast Guard advises mariners and passengers traveling through the ports of Haiti to exercise caution.

Cats are smarter:

They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the dogs and this cat doesn’t like it! pic.twitter.com/3ymeK7bS6e — TIMENOUT (@TIMENOUT) September 19, 2024