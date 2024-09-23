Person Here Illegally Killed a St. Louis Officer While Driving Under the Influence

St Louis Police Officer David Lee, 44, was an 18-year veteran and was killed on Sunday when an illegal alien from Honduras crashed into him while speeding under the influence without a valid driver’s license. The foreigner had committed a similar crime before and was arrested for domestic assault in the past. He was on probation when he killed Officer lee and is charged with a B felony.

Why is he here? If someone commits a crime while here illegally, they should be deported.

A day after the incident, Ramon A. Chavez-Rodriguez was charged with DWI – Death of law enforcement or emergency personnel, exceeding the posted speed limit, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Charging documents state that he drove at least 71 miles per hour five seconds before the incident, while the posted speed limit is 55 miles per hour. Chavez-Rodriguez reportedly lost control while driving in the rain and pinned Officer Lee between two vehicles, and then he was thrown several feet.

At the hospital, Chavez-Rodriguez had his blood drawn. Police said the blood-draw showed a blood-alcohol content of .10 about two hours after Officer Lee was hit.

Court records obtained by First Alert 4 showed Chavez-Rodriguez was on probation for a previous domestic assault and DWI case in St. Charles County. At the time of his last arrest, police said he was living in the country illegally.

Democrats won’t deport drunk drivers.

It’s now being reported that the man who killed St. Louis Police Officer David Lee was in the country illegally. Also today, this video of VP Kamala Harris reportedly from 2018 has surfaced. “Down, down with deportation….” pic.twitter.com/WbnWgbY3Il — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) September 23, 2024

Officer Lee leaves behind a wife and two children.

24-year-old illegal allegedly k*ll*d 44-year-old Officer David Lee in St. Louis on Sunday. Officer Lee was tending to a car accident when the illegal struck him with a car. If Kamala Harris did her job as border czar, David Lee would be alive today for his wife and kids. pic.twitter.com/ZkJJgWu2ph — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 23, 2024

The Chaplain is leading North Patrol in prayer this afternoon before our officers head out for patrol. We’re thankful for everyone’s support as we mourn the loss of our beloved colleague Officer David Lee. #SLMPD pic.twitter.com/sUohAYUeWJ — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 23, 2024