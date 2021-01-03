Levin: Democrats had no authority to do what they did in this election (video)

Liz Cheney went on a verbal rampage against the January 6th electoral objections by Republicans. She described the proposed actions by some Republicans as setting an “exceptionally dangerous” precedent. She ignored the fact that Democrats did the same thing without this level of criticism.

Democrats contested the elections in the past three GOP elections, but that’s apparently okay.

In the clip below, radio host and constitutional lawyer Mark Levin wasn’t responding to Rep. Liz Cheney and the release of a taped conversation between the secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and President Trump among others.

In his show tonight, which is excerpted in the clip below, he told Georgian Republicans to vote on the 5th for the Republicans, describing them as our “last line of defense.”

He said the Democrats repeatedly violated the Constitution.

Mr. Levin said that Raffensperger did not have the power to enter into a consent agreement with Stacey Abrams. He noted that people are entering into undemocratic processes all over the place. All this lawlessness has taken all power away from the lawmakers. Boards of elections, bureaucrats, and other officials lawlessly changed the election process, he stated.

In a series of tweets, Levin wrote:

“I have not “obtained” a copy of Liz Cheney’s statement, nor did I tape a conversation with the president and leak it to the W Post as someone in the GA sec of state’s office did,

but my view has nothing to do with what Trump-hating Cheney is proclaiming or the terrible GA sec of state is now doing. It has nothing to do with what Ken Buck and his little group are saying, or this Republican or that Republican is warning in defense of inaction.

For me, it is pretty basic. The electoral process was undermined in several key states by the Democrats — specifically, Art. 2, Sec. 1, Cl. 2. After their 2016 defeat, the Democrats, their lawyers, and their surrogates succeeded in changing election laws without the backing

of certain key state legislatures and, in several cases, against their will. The Republican state legislatures in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia, found their exclusive authority undermined by Democrat executive officials,

courts, and even some Republicans in executive authority. The Republicans declaring they are righteously standing for the Constitution or the states or democracy or what have you by refusing to stand up on Jan. 6

and at least speak out against what has happened, and insist it must never happen again, are contributing to the unraveling the constitutional electoral college process, which they claim to defend.

And Republican voters should take notes and remember, in the next election cycle, who should be replaced. This is one of those times in our lives and in nation’s history when the failure of public officials to act truly matters.”

THE CHENEY MEMO

NEWS –> I’ve obtained the memo House GOP Conference Chair @Liz_Cheney sent to her colleagues re: Jan 6th electoral objections. She says proposed actions by some Republicans would set an “exceptionally dangerous precedent,” calling the commission idea “even more problematic.” pic.twitter.com/qy0cTySNqP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 3, 2021