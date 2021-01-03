Tapper calls out Ossoff for lying about Sen Loeffler campaigning with a Klansman

Even Jake Tapper called out Jon Ossoff for lying. Ossoff falsely claimed that Kelly Loeffler was campaigning with a Klansman.

Ossoff repeatedly lies about Senator Loeffler and is allowed to continually make the claim. Our media watchdogs could care less. Twitter refuses to block his lies.

Ossoff is a truly despicable character. In addition to being a liar, he has dealings with China and won’t release his financials.

For a very brief moment, Jake Tapper did act like a journalist in this next clip.

