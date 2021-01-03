Trump tapes! Fiery Raffensperger and Trump call

To prove he’s not a snake, Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger secretly taped a call with the President of the United States and leaked it to leftist rag The Washington Post, thus proving he’s a snake.

From the conversation, it is clear Trump is convinced the election was fraudulent, as are millions of Americans.

During the hour-long call, Mr. Trump told Mr. Raffensperger that he could face legal action and said he wanted him to find about 12,000 votes.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” he told Mr. Raffensperger on the call, adding later, “it’s not a problem that is going away.”

Georgia’s counsel disagreed with President Trump.

“What we are seeing is not at all what you are describing,” Ryan Germany, the secretary of state’s general counsel, told the president.

President Trump is convinced the election was fraudulent and nothing will convince him otherwise. The fact is that the processes were illegally changed immediately before the election to help Joe Biden.

“There is nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you recalculated,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Raffensperger in the conversation.

It’s important to note that several people were on the call.

After Mr. Trump said the election was fraudulent, which he said many times, Raffensperger insisted they have different information.

“Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is that the data you have is wrong,” Mr. Raffensperger said at one point.

Georgia officials could have avoided problems if they had been more transparent, and hadn’t violated the Constitution repeatedly in favor of Mr. Biden as Mr. Levin explains in the following clip.

President Trump repeated claims of fraud.

“There are many many infractions, and the bottom line is it’s many many times the 11,779 margin that they said we lost by,” Mr. Trump said at one point. “We had vast, I mean you have, the state is in turmoil over this, and I know you would like to get to the bottom of it although I saw you on television today and you said that you found nothing wrong, I mean you know, and I didn’t lose the state, Brad. People have been saying that it was the highest vote ever. There was no way, a lot of the political people said that there is no way they beat me and they beat me.”

President Trump also criticized the elections in Michigan and Pennsylvania during the call.

“We have other states that I believe will be flipping to us very shortly,” he said.

He jumped topics often during the conversation. At one point, he asserted that in Georgia, “We won the state, and we won it very substantially and easily,” and, “The people of Georgia are angry.” Mr. Trump did the majority of the talking.

Mr. Raffensperger disputed assertions by Mr. Trump of impropriety. Raffensperger was trying to hurt Trump but this is who Trump is, publicly and privately.

Republicans are deeply concerned about this affecting the January 5th runoffs. If Democrats win that, Democrats promised to burn down the Republic.

BIDEN RESPONSE

Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to Mr. Biden, said Sunday of the Trump phone call, “We now have irrefutable proof of a president pressuring and threatening an official of his own party to get him to rescind a state’s lawful, certified vote count and fabricate another in its place. It captures the whole, disgraceful story about Donald Trump’s assault on American democracy.”

They should talk after what they’ve done for the past four years.

Imagine calling yourself a “Republican” and secretly & maliciously recording a call with the leader of your party & President of the United States THEN leaking it to The Washington Post Georgia’s Brad Raffensburger is a total disgrace and he should immediately resign in shame — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 3, 2021

